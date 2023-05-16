Where to watch Love It or List It Where to watch Love It or List It
Fed-up with your home and thinking about selling or renovating? Let celebrity designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin compete for your final decision! Here’s how to watch every episode of Love It or List It.
What is Love It or List It about?
Ever found yourself in a situation where you’re torn between selling or renovating your home? It’s a question that pits a financial decision against an emotional one, and it’s not an easy call to make.
Watch homeowners grapple with this question on television on Love It or List It. The show enlists celebrity designer Hilary Farr to transform participant’s homes into a home full of love again; one they’d want to keep. But she’s up against celebrity realtor David Visentin, who’s egging homeowners to sell by enticing them with new homes on the market.
Both compete for the homeowners’ final decision to stay or go. In case you’re wondering, over the course of the show, Hilary has managed to secure more wins, helping couples fall in love with their homes again.
When does Love It or List It premiere?
Love It or List It Season 19 first aired in late 2022 but returned on April 17, 2023 for a special four-part event that saw the release of another four episodes. It aired on HGTV and all episodes are available for catch-up on Discovery Plus.
Where to watch Love It or List It online
You can watch all seasons of Love It or List It online on the streaming service Discovery Plus. Select seasons are also available on other streaming platforms.
Watch Love It or List It on Discovery Plus
Discovery Plus is the streaming service to have if you’re a fan of Love It or List It. The service carries all seasons of the show, with new episodes streaming the same-day they air. Discovery Plus offers a seven-day free trial.
Watch Love It or List It on Fubo
Fubo (formerly fubotv) is a great service to have if you’ve cut the cord. The streamer includes several entertainment channels such as HGTV. It only carries seasons 1 to 3, and seasons 10 to 19 of Love It or List It. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Love It or List It on DirecTV
DirecTV is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. DirecTV carries select episodes of season 11 and seasons 15 to 19 of Love It or List It. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
Stream Love It or List It UK on Channel 4
Can’t get enough of Love It or List It? Catch the UK edition (also known as Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It) of the popular reality show on Channel 4’s website. It carries seasons 1 to 4 of the show. It’s totally free to watch if you don’t mind sitting through ads, or you can opt for the paid tier which comes with a 14-day free trial. You’ll need to register for an account and provide a valid UK postcode (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ).
Stream Love It or List It UK on TVNZ+
With New Zealand’s free-to-air TV channel TVNZ, you can watch five seasons of the UK edition of Love It or List It for free on their streaming service TVNZ+. You will need to create a free TVNZ+ account before you can start streaming.
Love It or List It FAQs
Is Love It or List It on Amazon Prime?
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can add Discovery Plus as a channel on Prime Video to watch Love It or List It on the service. Note that you will need to have a Discovery Plus subscription on top of your Prime membership first.
Is Love It or List It on Netflix?
No, Love It or List It is not available to stream on Netflix.
Is Love It or List It on Hulu?
No, Love It or List It is not available to stream on Hulu.
Is Hilary on Love It or List It a real designer?
Yes, Hilary Farr is a real designer. Outside of her hosting duties on Love It or List It, she serves as the president of Hilary Farr Designs. She has designed products like rugs, fabrics, furniture, lighting, and more. Most of her collections are released as partnerships with other brands like Braxton Ciller and Grandview Gallery.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!