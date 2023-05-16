Ever found yourself in a situation where you’re torn between selling or renovating your home? It’s a question that pits a financial decision against an emotional one, and it’s not an easy call to make.

Watch homeowners grapple with this question on television on Love It or List It. The show enlists celebrity designer Hilary Farr to transform participant’s homes into a home full of love again; one they’d want to keep. But she’s up against celebrity realtor David Visentin, who’s egging homeowners to sell by enticing them with new homes on the market.

Both compete for the homeowners’ final decision to stay or go. In case you’re wondering, over the course of the show, Hilary has managed to secure more wins, helping couples fall in love with their homes again.