Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life online

Watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ online from anywhere in 2023

Keep up with the Thores! Here’s how to watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life, wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ in another country?

While you can watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming home of TLC. All seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 will stream at the same time they air. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max streams every episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 on-demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The cord-cutter will stream episodes as they air live on TLC and should become available for on-demand streaming afterward. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

Watch episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 on DirecTV Stream live while they air on TLC. Episodes are available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons (from season 4 onwards) of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ online in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life in the UK. Season 11 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. British viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ online in Australia

Foxtel Now logo

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial

In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries the first season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Australian viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ for free

Unfortunately, My Big Fat Fabulous Life does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ about?

First Look at New Season! | My Big Fat Fabulous Life | TLC

Whitney Way Thore gained attention for her series of videos titled A Fat Girl Dancing. Now, she’s the focus of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The show delves into Whitney's life as she navigates the challenges and joys of life as a larger woman, and she never lets her weight stop her from dancing.

What to expect from ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 11

Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will not be the same. The family has to face the loss of ​​Barbara 'Babs' Thore, Whitney’s mother. The family seems to have become closer following Barbara’s passing, spending more time with each other and leaning on one another for support. Season 11 will likely focus on how the Thore family has come together and how their relationships have strengthened amidst the tragedy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 release date

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 streams weekly from September 5, 2023.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 11 cast

Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life online

Can’t wait to get caught up with the Thore family again? Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will see the return of Whitney Way Thore, Glenn Thore, Hunter Thore, Buddy Bell, Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley and Tal Fish.

Choose language