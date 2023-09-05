Watch ‘Southern Charm’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 online from anywhere in 2023
Get ready for drama hotter than a Charleston summer! Here’s how to watch Southern Charm, wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Southern Charm’ in another country?
While you can watch Southern Charm by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online for free
Watch Southern Charm with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
7plus
Price: Free
Free trial: None
7plus is an Australian ad-supported streaming service. The streamer carries seasons 5 and 6 of Southern Charm, which you can watch for free. To stream on 7plus, you must first create an account and be in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in the U.S.
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo offers a few ways to stream Southern Charm. The cord-cutter will stream episodes as they air live on Bravo, and should become available for on-demand streaming after. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream now. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
Watch episodes of Southern Charm Season 9 on DirecTV Stream live while they air on Bravo. Episodes are available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
USA Network
Price: Free with TV provider
Free trial: None
Cable channel USA Network carries all seasons of Southern Charm on its website. You will need to link a TV provider to unlock the show, though. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in the UK
Hayu
Price: From 5 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. UK fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in Australia
Hayu
Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in Canada
Hayu
Price: From 7 CDN/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Prime Video
Price: From 10 CDN/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Prime Video subscribers in Canada can watch the first two seasons of Southern Charm on the streamer. Subsequent seasons are available, too, though you will need to rent or purchase them. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
What is ‘Southern Charm’ about?
Think Real Housewives but with mint juleps, old money, and drama hotter than a Charleston summer! Southern Charm takes viewers into the lives of Charleston’s socialites as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives and the complexities of the city’s tight-knit social scene. Tradition, longstanding familial legacies, and influence go head to head with modern challenges and ambitions on Southern Charm.
‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 release date
Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on September 14, 2023. Episodes air weekly on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock and Hayu.
‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 cast
Southern Charm has gone through a number of changes in its cast over the years; here are the returning cast members of Southern Charm Season 9:
Austen Kroll
Craig Conover
Leva Bonaparte
Madison LeCroy
Olivia Flowers
Shep Rose
Venita Aspen
They’ll be joined by newcomers Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi. The season will also see some guests appear, including Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith.
‘Southern Charm’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Southern Charm’ on?
Southern Charm airs on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock.
Where is Hayu available?
Hayu is available in the following countries: United Kingdom, Poland, Ireland, Portugal, India, Singapore, Italy, Germany, Albania, Spain, Australia, Philippines, Denmark, Hong Kong, Iceland, Luxembourg, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, and Canada.
Note that the content libraries vary by region, so you may not have access to some shows depending on where you are.
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Disney Plus?
No, Southern Charm isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Max?
No, Southern Charm isn’t streaming on Max.
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Hulu?
No, Southern Charm isn’t streaming on Hulu.
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Peacock?
Yes, Southern Charm is streaming on Peacock.
