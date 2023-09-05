Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Southern Charm online

Watch ‘Southern Charm’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 online from anywhere in 2023

Get ready for drama hotter than a Charleston summer! Here’s how to watch Southern Charm, wherever you are.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Southern Charm’ in another country?

While you can watch Southern Charm by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online for free

Watch Southern Charm with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

7plus logo.

7plus

Price: Free
Free trial: None

7plus is an Australian ad-supported streaming service. The streamer carries seasons 5 and 6 of Southern Charm, which you can watch for free. To stream on 7plus, you must first create an account and be in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Watch 7plus with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in the U.S.

Peacock logo.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to stream Southern Charm. The cord-cutter will stream episodes as they air live on Bravo, and should become available for on-demand streaming after. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream now. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Stream Fubo with a VPN
DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

Watch episodes of Southern Charm Season 9 on DirecTV Stream live while they air on Bravo. Episodes are available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch DirecTV Stream with a VPN
usa-network-logo

USA Network

Price: Free with TV provider
Free trial: None

Cable channel USA Network carries all seasons of Southern Charm on its website. You will need to link a TV provider to unlock the show, though. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in the UK

Hayu logo

Hayu

Price: From 5 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. UK fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in Australia

Hayu logo

Hayu

Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

7plus logo.

7plus

Price: Free
Free trial: None

7plus is an Australian ad-supported streaming service. The streamer carries seasons 5 and 6 of Southern Charm, which you can watch for free. To stream on 7plus, you must first create an account and be located in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Watch 7plus with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Southern Charm’ online in Canada

Hayu logo

Hayu

Price: From 7 CDN/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hayu is a great option to stream Southern Charm. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Blue play button.

Prime Video

Price: From 10 CDN/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video subscribers in Canada can watch the first two seasons of Southern Charm on the streamer. Subsequent seasons are available, too, though you will need to rent or purchase them. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Stream Prime Video with a VPN

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan

What is ‘Southern Charm’ about?

Your First Look at Southern Charm Season 9 | Southern Charm Sneak Peak | Bravo

Think Real Housewives but with mint juleps, old money, and drama hotter than a Charleston summer! Southern Charm takes viewers into the lives of Charleston’s socialites as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives and the complexities of the city’s tight-knit social scene. Tradition, longstanding familial legacies, and influence go head to head with modern challenges and ambitions on Southern Charm.

Watch Southern Charm online

‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 release date

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on September 14, 2023. Episodes air weekly on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock and Hayu.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 cast

Southern Charm Season 9 cast

Southern Charm has gone through a number of changes in its cast over the years; here are the returning cast members of Southern Charm Season 9:

  • Austen Kroll

  • Craig Conover

  • Leva Bonaparte

  • Madison LeCroy

  • Olivia Flowers

  • Shep Rose

  • Venita Aspen

They’ll be joined by newcomers Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi. The season will also see some guests appear, including Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Shows you might like

Watch Welcome to Plathville online
Welcome to Plathville

Stream RHONY
Real Housewives of NYC

July 16

Where to watch The Kardashians
The Kardashians

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Southern Charm’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Southern Charm’ on?
Where is Hayu available?
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Disney Plus?
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Max?
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Hulu?
Is ‘Southern Charm’ on Peacock?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language