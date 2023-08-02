Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where to watch Zombieverse online

How to Watch Zombieverse

A zombie outbreak has taken over Seoul, and your favorite Korean celebrities must fight to survive. Here’s everything to know about the simulated reality show Zombieverse!

What is Zombieverse about?

Zombieverse | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Reality TV has grown so big that we now have simulated reality TV. Zombieverse is set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, overrun with zombies. Korea’s biggest stars take part in the reality competition as they fight to out-survive one another. They’ll be put in challenging situations, forced to earn their supplies, and, most importantly, have to avoid getting bitten by a zombie. You just know an overzealous K-pop fan would’ve tried really hard to be cast as a zombie.

Are you a fan of All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom? You’ll be happy to hear that the makeup artists and action choreographers behind those shows have lent their talents to Zombieverse. Ready for some gnarly reality TV?

Zombieverse release date

Zombieverse release date

Zombieverse premieres 8 August. No word yet if episodes will drop weekly or all at once, but stay tuned for updates!

Netflix

Watch Zombieverse on Netflix

Get in on the zombie action and watch Zombieverse on Netflix. The show streams exclusively on the service and, as a Netflix Original, will be available to stream in all regions.

Zombieverse cast

Zombieverse | Official Character Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB]

As mentioned earlier, the production team behind Zombieverse is not to be scoffed at, hailing from hit shows All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom. Now, here is the cast taking part in the reality show; who are you rooting for?

  • DinDin, rapper

  • Hong Seong-wu, urologist

  • Jonathan, TV celebrity

  • Kim Jin-young, reality TV star

  • Lee Si-young, actress

  • Park Na-rae, comedian

  • Patricia Yiombi, TV celebrity

  • Ro Hong-chul, TV celebrity

  • Yoo Hee-kwan, former Doosan Bears pitcher

Zombieverse FAQs

Is Zombieverse a reality show?
How to watch Zombieverse in the U.S.?
How to watch Zombieverse in the UK?
How to watch Zombieverse in Australia?
How to watch Zombieverse in Canada?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language