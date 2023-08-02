Reality TV has grown so big that we now have simulated reality TV. Zombieverse is set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, overrun with zombies. Korea’s biggest stars take part in the reality competition as they fight to out-survive one another. They’ll be put in challenging situations, forced to earn their supplies, and, most importantly, have to avoid getting bitten by a zombie. You just know an overzealous K-pop fan would’ve tried really hard to be cast as a zombie.

Are you a fan of All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom? You’ll be happy to hear that the makeup artists and action choreographers behind those shows have lent their talents to Zombieverse. Ready for some gnarly reality TV?