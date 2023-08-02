How to Watch Zombieverse
A zombie outbreak has taken over Seoul, and your favorite Korean celebrities must fight to survive. Here’s everything to know about the simulated reality show Zombieverse!
What is Zombieverse about?
Reality TV has grown so big that we now have simulated reality TV. Zombieverse is set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, overrun with zombies. Korea’s biggest stars take part in the reality competition as they fight to out-survive one another. They’ll be put in challenging situations, forced to earn their supplies, and, most importantly, have to avoid getting bitten by a zombie. You just know an overzealous K-pop fan would’ve tried really hard to be cast as a zombie.
Are you a fan of All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom? You’ll be happy to hear that the makeup artists and action choreographers behind those shows have lent their talents to Zombieverse. Ready for some gnarly reality TV?
Zombieverse release date
Zombieverse premieres 8 August. No word yet if episodes will drop weekly or all at once, but stay tuned for updates!
Watch Zombieverse on Netflix
Get in on the zombie action and watch Zombieverse on Netflix. The show streams exclusively on the service and, as a Netflix Original, will be available to stream in all regions.
Zombieverse cast
As mentioned earlier, the production team behind Zombieverse is not to be scoffed at, hailing from hit shows All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom. Now, here is the cast taking part in the reality show; who are you rooting for?
DinDin, rapper
Hong Seong-wu, urologist
Jonathan, TV celebrity
Kim Jin-young, reality TV star
Lee Si-young, actress
Park Na-rae, comedian
Patricia Yiombi, TV celebrity
Ro Hong-chul, TV celebrity
Yoo Hee-kwan, former Doosan Bears pitcher
Zombieverse FAQs
Is Zombieverse a reality show?
Yes, Zombieverse is a reality show set in a simulated future where Seoul is overrun with zombies.
