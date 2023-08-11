How to watch Kings of BBQ in 2023
Get ready for a sizzler of a show! Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are out to start their own barbecue empire, and they’ll need to learn all the tricks of the trade from those who know BBQ best. Read on for all the ways to stream Kings of BBQ online.
What is Kings of BBQ about?
Taking their love of the grill one step further, actor Anthony Anderson and comedian Cedric the Entertainer embark on a mouthwatering expedition to learn from pitmasters and chefs across the U.S. The duo will then use their newfound knowledge to start their very own business, AC Barbeque, from the ground up.
When does Kings of BBQ release?
Kings of BBQ premieres 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The season consists of ten episodes, with new episodes airing weekly.
Where to stream Kings of BBQ online
Cable channel A&E is the home of the Kings of BBQ series. Don’t have cable? You can still stream the show online via cord-cutters such as Philo, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV, some of which come with free trials!
Watch Kings of BBQ on A&E
A&E is where you can watch Kings of BBQ straight from the source. The series airs weekly starting August 12, and you can also live stream each episode via the A&E website—though you’ll need to sign in with your cable subscription or TV provider.
Watch Kings of BBQ for free on Philo
Cut the cord? Philo is a great option as it carries over 60 live channels, one of which is A&E. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Stream Kings of BBQ 2023 for free on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with Kings of BBQ. The streamer carries A&E, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo also has a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Kings of BBQ on Sling
Sling TV is another excellent cord-cutting alternative. The streamer carries A&E, so you can keep up with the series as it airs. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
How to stream Kings of BBQ on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV carries the A&E Network channel, so you can stream Kings of BBQ as it airs. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Kings of BBQ cast
The show features entertainment stars and real-life best friends Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer.
Kings of BBQ FAQs
Yes, though it’s through Hulu + Live TV rather than regular Hulu. Hulu + Live TV carries A&E, meaning you can stream the entirety of the Kings of BBQ series live.
Is Kings of BBQ on Netflix?
Unfortunately, the series is not available on Netflix. You can watch the series through A&E instead.
