The housewives show that launched a dozen drama-filled spinoffs, RHOC returns for its 17th season. Living in one of the wealthiest enclaves of the U.S. comes with its own set of challenges, and these housewives will show you how to tackle everything from plastic surgery to shopping, working out, and dining out. Talk about rich people problems.

RHOC Season 17 has some surprises in store, such as the first-ever housewife switching cities, the return of Tamara Judge, and a cameo by original RHOC, Vicki Gunvalson. This season is looking juicy!



The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.