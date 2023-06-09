Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County
Get ready for the 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC)! Here’s all you need to know about the drama-filled new season, including all the ways to watch it.
What is The Real Housewives of Orange County about?
The housewives show that launched a dozen drama-filled spinoffs, RHOC returns for its 17th season. Living in one of the wealthiest enclaves of the U.S. comes with its own set of challenges, and these housewives will show you how to tackle everything from plastic surgery to shopping, working out, and dining out. Talk about rich people problems.
RHOC Season 17 has some surprises in store, such as the first-ever housewife switching cities, the return of Tamara Judge, and a cameo by original RHOC, Vicki Gunvalson. This season is looking juicy!
The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.
When will The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premiere?
Mark your calendars! 2023’s season of RHOC premieres on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes drop weekly on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock.
Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online
You’ll be able to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County 2023 on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu. Past seasons of the reality program are also available on Prime Video.
Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of RHOC Season 17 weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons.
Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online on Peacock
If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives, you’ve got to have Peacock. Episodes of RHOC 2023 will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock. The streamer also carries all past seasons of the reality show. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with RHOC Season 17 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on Bravo. You can also find past seasons of RHOA on the streamer. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County online on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is perfect for watching the latest season of RHOC. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and the streamer also carries all past seasons of RHOC for catch-up. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
Hayu is currently only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Watch older seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County online on Prime Video
Another way to catch up on older seasons of RHOC is to purchase past seasons on Prime Video. Seasons 1-16 are available now.
Who is in The Real Housewives of Orange County?
Your favorites are back for another season! Returning for RHOC Season 17 are:
Emily Simpson
Gina Kirschenheiter
Heather Dubrow
Shannon Storms Beador
Tamara Judge
Joining them this season are some new faces:
Jennifer Pedranti: Pedranti is a yoga studio owner and mom of five who joins the group as a “friend”
Mark Cuban: The famed businessman will make an appearance on RHOC Season 17. He probably won’t join the cast as a housewife, though.
Taylor Armstrong: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is joining RHOC! She’s the first-ever in the franchise to switch cities.
Vicki Gunvalson: The OG housewife is set to appear in the new season.
The Real Housewives of Orange County FAQs
Where can I watch all the seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County?
Binge all seasons, including the reunions, of The Real Housewives of Orange County on streaming services Peacock and Hayu.
If you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service, you can also purchase every prior season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Prime Video.
Where can I watch all the Real Housewives shows?
You can watch all versions of the Real Housewives on Bravo and you can stream them online via Peacock.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Orange County in the UK?
If you’re in the UK, you can watch all seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County on streaming service Hayu.
Is The Real Housewives of Orange County on Netflix?
No, Netflix doesn’t stream The Real Housewives of Orange County. To watch the show online, you will need a Peacock subscription.
The must-have for reality TV fans
