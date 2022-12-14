How and where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race online

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race
Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race
Start your engines, henny—it’s time for more over-the-top sass and sashays with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15! Featuring a record-breaking 16 queens, tons of celebrity guest judges, and the show’s biggest cash prize yet, this is one season you won’t want to miss.
Here’s everything to know about streaming RuPaul’s Drag Race 2023.
What is RuPaul’s Drag Race about?
RuPaul’s Drag Race is a competitive reality TV series starring celebrity and drag icon Charles RuPaul in an epic search for “the next drag superstar.” Contestants are given different challenges throughout the season, and typically, one contestant will be eliminated each episode. The winning queen gets to take home a generous cash prize, which has risen to $200,000 for the upcoming season.
Besides hosting the show, RuPaul also serves as a judge alongside a panel of other judges; in Drag Race Season 15, the main judges will be Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. They’re joined by a different celebrity guest judge each week, including Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, and Janelle Monáe.
When does RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 air?
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 will kick off the new year in style with a double-episode premiere on Friday January 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes are expected to air at the same time each week.
Where to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race online
RuPaul’s Drag Race will be moving from VH1 to MTV starting with the upcoming season. Don't have cable? You can tune in to MTV through cord-cutting services such as Philo, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Want to catch up on past Drag Race seasons instead? Amazon Prime Video, regular Hulu, and Paramount+ all carry past episodes.
Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race S15 on MTV
MTV is a U.S. cable channel that is the new home of RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can stream each episode of the new season online via mtv.com or with the MTV app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
Stream Drag Race on Paramount+
Paramount+ is an excellent place to get your Drag Race fix—it carries live TV streaming for MTV, AND Seasons 1 through 13. There’s even a seven-day free trial!
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race on Philo
Philo carries over 60 live channels, one of which is MTV. Simply search for the channel to stream Drag Race live as it airs. The service also has Season 14 on-demand, plus a seven-day free trial, so there’s plenty of time to get acquainted before the new season debuts!
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race 2023 on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for Drag Race. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu with Live TV, which includes MTV. On regular Hulu, Seasons 4 - 9 of the hit series are available for on-demand viewing.
Hulu currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race 15 on fuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as MTV. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
How to stream Drag Race online on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has every past episode of Drag Race in one place, with Seasons 1 - 14 available—though they’re all sold separately. You can choose to purchase either by episode or by season.
Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race in UK and Canada
Looking to stream Drag Race in the UK or in Canada? WOW Presents Plus is your best bet, as RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 premieres on the platform January 7, 2023 at 2 a.m. GMT. If you’d like to catch up on past seasons, WOW Presents Plus UK has Seasons 1 - 10 and 14, while WOW Presents Plus Canada carries Seasons 1 - 13.
Stream Drag Race past seasons in Canada on Crave
Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and it has all the past seasons of Drag Race. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without. A seven-day free trial is available.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race in Australia
When it comes to watching RuPaul’s Drag Race in Australia, Stan has no competition. The online streamer offers every single episode of Drag Race from all its past seasons, and the new season will premiere January 7, 2023. To top it off, there’s even a generous 30-day free trial!
Who is the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
The upcoming season of Drag Race will have its biggest number of contestants yet—16, to be exact. Here’s the full list of queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15:
Amethyst, from Connecticut
Anetra, from Nevada
Aura Mayari, from Tennessee
Irene Dubois, from Washington
Jax, from New York
Loosey LaDuca, from Connecticut
Luxx Noir London, from New Jersey
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, from Florida
Marcia Marcia Marcia, from New York
Mistress Isabelle Brooks, from Texas
Princess Poppy, from California
Robin Fierce, from Connecticut
Saline EsTitties, from California
Sasha Colby, from California
Spice, from California
Sugar, from California
All RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoffs
Due to the immense popularity of the flagship series, Drag Race now includes several spinoffs and international sub-franchises in over 10 countries! Here’s a quick look at the all the other existing shows in the Drag Race franchise:
Spinoffs
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! — A companion series that airs immediately after the main series, which offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look.
RuPaul's Drag U — RuPaul and other queens give biological women full-on drag makeovers.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — A clash of the titans, pitting queens from past seasons in a drag battle royale.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked! — A companion series to Drag Race All Stars, offering a behind-the-scenes look.
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular — A one-off episode with eight “franchise favorite” queens competing in a Chrismas-themed special.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race — The same format as the main show, except with celebrities vying for the title of “America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar."
RuPaul's Drag Race Vegas Revue — A six-episode docuseries starring RuPaul and fan-favorite queens for a residency in Las Vegas.
International Drag Race series
Drag Race Brasil
Canada's Drag Race
Drag Race España
Drag Race France
Drag Race Holland
Drag Race Italia
Drag Race Philippines
Drag Race Thailand
The Switch Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under
RuPaul’s Drag Race vs The World
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World
FAQ: RuPaul's Drag Race
Is RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix?
In what order should I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Though you can always watch Drag Race in chronological order, not all seasons are created equal as the series only really took off in the later seasons. If you’re new to Drag Race, the common consensus is to start with Season 6, then go back to Season 1 and work your way up.
Where can I watch Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Is Drag Race on Disney?
RuPaul’s Drag Raceisn’t on Disney+, though you can watch other reality TV series such as Encore! and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.
Is RuPaul's Drag Race on YouTube TV?
Yes, though YouTube TV’s Drag Race offerings are a little unorthodox: They offer the full docuseries RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, three episodes of the spinoff RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and Season 14 of the flagship RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!