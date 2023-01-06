Where to watch Are You the One online
Where to watch Are You the One? online
The wait is over—Are You the One? is finally back for another chaotic, high-stakes season. Read on for all the ways to watch Are You the One Season 9 online!
What is Are You the One about?
U.S. dating reality series Are You the One (abbreviated AYTO) brings together a bevy of singletons in a luxurious resort, all looking for love. But there’s a twist: Each of them have been secretly matchmade with someone else in the group, and in order to win the million-dollar cash prize, everyone needs to help each other find their “perfect match.”
There’s no shortage of drama, with plenty of matchmaking ceremonies and challenges along the way to help the house figure out their pairings. Can you—and the contestants—correctly guess who belongs with whom?
Are You the One? Season 9 release date
AYTO Season 9 premiered Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 3 a.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time. The new season consists of 10 episodes in total.
Where to stream Are You the One
With the new season, Are You the One? has moved to Paramount+ instead of its original home, MTV. You can still catch selected past seasons on MTV’s online platform, or through Hulu and Netflix.
Watch Are You the One? Season 9 on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the new home of AYTO, with new episodes released every Wednesday. The platform also carries seasons 1, 2, 4, 6 - 8, making it perfect for Are You the One? bingewatchers. There’s even a seven-day free trial!
Watch past seasons of AYTO on MTV
U.S. cable channel MTV used to be the home of AYTO, and it still carries seasons 1, 2, 4, and 6-8. You can stream the past seasons online via mtv.com or with the MTV app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
Stream Are You the One? previous seasons on Hulu
Hulu’s AYTO selection is more modest, offering only seasons 1, 7, and 8. However, Hulu does offer a generous free trial period of up to one month, which should be plenty of time to binge your way through its offerings!
How to watch Are You the One older seasons on Vudu
Prefer to stream only specific episodes of Are You the One? Vudu is an excellent place to get your AYTO fix, as it has seasons 2 through 8 available for purchase! It’s totally free to sign up, and you can choose to purchase either by episode or by season.
Are You the One Season 9 cast
Besides the show’s groundbreaking eighth season, which exclusively featured 16 LGBTQ+ cast members, Are You the One? usually pulls together an equal number of straight men and women. AYTO Season 9 is no exception, though in a series first, its contestants include singletons from all over the world. Here are all the Are You the One? Season 9 cast members:
Women
Anissa, from the U.S.
Brooke, from the U.S.
Ciara, from the U.S.
Courtney, from the UK
Danielle, from the U.S.
Dew, from Spain
Jordanne, from the U.S.
Julia-Ruth, from New Zealand
Mijntje, from the Netherlands
Rosalyn, from Ireland
Taylor, from the U.S.
Men
Aqel, from the U.S.
Brendan, from Australia
Clayton, from Australia
Eduardo, from the U.S.
Hamudi, from New Zealand
Leo, from the U.S.
Michael, from the UK
Nathan, from the UK
Oliver, from the UK
Shamal, from the UK
William, from the U.S.
Are You the One? FAQs
Where can I watch season 5 of Are You the One?
It’s not easy to stream Are You the One Season 5, and for good reason—the controversial season was the only time when the prize money wasn’t won. The producers were said to have “rigged” the season so that the cast members couldn’t win, and had reportedly even covered up a racist incident and sexual assault on set.
At the moment, the best place to stream AYTO Season 5 would be on Vudu, where you can choose to purchase the show by episode or by season.
Does the cast of Are You the One get paid?
Reportedly, the AYTO cast does get paid a small stipend for their time on the show, which is estimated to be around 2,000 USD.
Is Are You the One scripted?
Like most reality TV series, AYTO is rife with heartbreak and dramatic moments, which have led viewers to question the authenticity of the reactions. However, many cast members have gone on record to say that the show is unscripted, and that “what you see is what you get.”
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!