Where to watch Are You the One online

The wait is over—Are You the One? is finally back for another chaotic, high-stakes season. Read on for all the ways to watch Are You the One Season 9 online!

What is Are You the One about?

U.S. dating reality series Are You the One (abbreviated AYTO) brings together a bevy of singletons in a luxurious resort, all looking for love. But there’s a twist: Each of them have been secretly matchmade with someone else in the group, and in order to win the million-dollar cash prize, everyone needs to help each other find their “perfect match.”

There’s no shortage of drama, with plenty of matchmaking ceremonies and challenges along the way to help the house figure out their pairings. Can you—and the contestants—correctly guess who belongs with whom?

Are You the One? Season 9 release date

AYTO Season 9 premiered Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 3 a.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time. The new season consists of 10 episodes in total.

Where to stream Are You the One

With the new season, Are You the One? has moved to Paramount+ instead of its original home, MTV. You can still catch selected past seasons on MTV’s online platform, or through Hulu and Netflix.

Watch Are You the One? Season 9 on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the new home of AYTO, with new episodes released every Wednesday. The platform also carries seasons 1, 2, 4, 6 - 8, making it perfect for Are You the One? bingewatchers. There’s even a seven-day free trial!

Watch past seasons of AYTO on MTV

U.S. cable channel MTV used to be the home of AYTO, and it still carries seasons 1, 2, 4, and 6-8. You can stream the past seasons online via mtv.com or with the MTV app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.

Stream Are You the One? previous seasons on Hulu

Hulu’s AYTO selection is more modest, offering only seasons 1, 7, and 8. However, Hulu does offer a generous free trial period of up to one month, which should be plenty of time to binge your way through its offerings!

How to watch Are You the One older seasons on Vudu

Prefer to stream only specific episodes of Are You the One? Vudu is an excellent place to get your AYTO fix, as it has seasons 2 through 8 available for purchase! It’s totally free to sign up, and you can choose to purchase either by episode or by season.

Are You the One Season 9 cast

Besides the show’s groundbreaking eighth season, which exclusively featured 16 LGBTQ+ cast members, Are You the One? usually pulls together an equal number of straight men and women. AYTO Season 9 is no exception, though in a series first, its contestants include singletons from all over the world. Here are all the Are You the One? Season 9 cast members:

Women

  • Anissa, from the U.S.

  • Brooke, from the U.S.

  • Ciara, from the U.S.

  • Courtney, from the UK

  • Danielle, from the U.S.

  • Dew, from Spain

  • Jordanne, from the U.S.

  • Julia-Ruth, from New Zealand

  • Mijntje, from the Netherlands

  • Rosalyn, from Ireland

  • Taylor, from the U.S.

Men

  • Aqel, from the U.S.

  • Brendan, from Australia

  • Clayton, from Australia

  • Eduardo, from the U.S.

  • Hamudi, from New Zealand

  • Leo, from the U.S.

  • Michael, from the UK

  • Nathan, from the UK

  • Oliver, from the UK

  • Shamal, from the UK

  • William, from the U.S.

