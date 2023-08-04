How to Watch Drag Race Philippines Season 2
Start your engines! 12 Filipino queens compete for the title of the Philippines’ Drag Superstar. Here’s how to watch Drag Race Philippines 2023 online.
What is Drag Race Philippines about?
The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The Filipino edition of the show follows the same format as Drag Race. The queens compete in various challenges throughout the season, with one contestant eliminated in each episode. The winning queen of the season will be crowned the Philippines’ Drag Superstar, receiving a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Patrick Starrr as well as a cash prize. Yaasss!
When does Drag Race Philippines Season 2 release?
Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines will debut on August 2, 2023 at 7 a.m. ET. Episodes will stream weekly on WOW Presents Plus. We expect an episode count of about 10, just like the first season.
Watch Drag Race Philippines on WOW Presents Plus
Catch Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines on the streaming service Wow Presents Plus. Season 1 is also available to stream on-demand, and the service is home to many other editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.
Stream Drag Race Philippines on Crave
Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and will stream Drag Race Philippines Season 2. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without.
Drag Race Philippines Season 2 cast
Meet the queens who are taking Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines by storm!
Arizona Brandy, self-proclaimed Adele impersonator
Astrid Mercury, former cheerleader and stunt queen
Bernie, one of Manila’s most esteemed and established drag queens
Captivating Katkat, one of the most prominent queens in the Philippines
DeeDee Marié Holliday, AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights activist
Hana Beshie, architect by day and dazzling queen by night
Matilduh, florist, event designer, and self-described "multimedia drag superstar”
M1ss Jade So, fashion design student
Nicole Pardaux, also known as "The Face of Cebu Drag"
ØV C--T, "Enigmatic Provocateur” who takes drag to edgier places
Tiny Deluxe, drag daughter of Season 1’s Viñas Deluxe
Veruschka Levels, photographer and makeup artist
Drag Race Philippines FAQs
What time is Drag Race Philippines on HBO?
Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines will stream on HBO Go from August 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. PHT/7 a.m. ET.
What network is Drag Race Philippines?
Drag Race Philippines streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Crave.
Is Drag Race Philippines on Discovery Plus?
No, Drag Race Philippines doesn’t stream on Discovery Plus. Catch it exclusively on the streaming service WOW Presents Plus.
How many episodes will Drag Race Philippines be?
Drag Race Philippines Season 1 clocked in with 10 episodes. Season 2 is expected to be the same.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!