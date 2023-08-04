Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where to watch Drag Race Philippines online

How to Watch Drag Race Philippines Season 2

Start your engines! 12 Filipino queens compete for the title of the Philippines’ Drag Superstar. Here’s how to watch Drag Race Philippines 2023 online.

What is Drag Race Philippines about?

Drag Race Philippines Season 2 🌴 Premieres August 2

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The Filipino edition of the show follows the same format as Drag Race. The queens compete in various challenges throughout the season, with one contestant eliminated in each episode. The winning queen of the season will be crowned the Philippines’ Drag Superstar, receiving a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Patrick Starrr as well as a cash prize. Yaasss!

Drag Race Philippines Season 2 release date

When does Drag Race Philippines Season 2 release?

Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines will debut on August 2, 2023 at 7 a.m. ET. Episodes will stream weekly on WOW Presents Plus. We expect an episode count of about 10, just like the first season.

WOW Presents Plus logo

Watch Drag Race Philippines on WOW Presents Plus

Catch Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines on the streaming service Wow Presents Plus. Season 1 is also available to stream on-demand, and the service is home to many other editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

HBO Go logo

Watch Drag Race Philippines on HBO Go

Streaming service HBO Go is HBO’s streaming service for Asia. The streamer carries Season 1 of Drag Race Philippines and will stream Season 2 weekly.

HBO Go is available in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Crave Canada logo

Stream Drag Race Philippines on Crave

Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and will stream Drag Race Philippines Season 2. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without.

Drag Race Philippines Season 2 cast

Meet the Queens ☀️ Drag Race Philippines Season 2

Meet the queens who are taking Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines by storm!

  • Arizona Brandy, self-proclaimed Adele impersonator

  • Astrid Mercury, former cheerleader and stunt queen

  • Bernie, one of Manila’s most esteemed and established drag queens

  • Captivating Katkat, one of the most prominent queens in the Philippines

  • DeeDee Marié Holliday, AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights activist

  • Hana Beshie, architect by day and dazzling queen by night

  • Matilduh, florist, event designer, and self-described "multimedia drag superstar”

  • M1ss Jade So, fashion design student

  • Nicole Pardaux, also known as "The Face of Cebu Drag"

  • ØV C--T, "Enigmatic Provocateur” who takes drag to edgier places

  • Tiny Deluxe, drag daughter of Season 1’s Viñas Deluxe

  • Veruschka Levels, photographer and makeup artist

Drag Race Philippines FAQs

What time is Drag Race Philippines on HBO?
What network is Drag Race Philippines?
Is Drag Race Philippines on Discovery Plus?
How many episodes will Drag Race Philippines be?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language