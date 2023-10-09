Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ from anywhere in 2023
Taking the Queer Eye formula and putting ghost hunting spin on it is a recipe for an interesting show. Here’s how to watch Living for the Dead online from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ in another country?
While you can watch Living for the Dead by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ online in the U.S.
Watch Living for the Dead with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (regular Hulu only)
Hulu is the perfect way to stream Living for the Dead. The new series streams exclusively on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and a credit card. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ online outside the U.S.
While a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced, we’d wager the show would stream on Disney Plus internationally, like other Hulu shows. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when the show streams outside the U.S.!
How to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ for free
Unfortunately, Living for the Dead does not stream on the best free streaming services. However, you can make use of the Hulu free trial to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Living for the Dead’ about?
Imagine Queer Eye but paranormal. Five queer ghost hunters travel across the country, “helping people by healing the dead,” explore infamous haunted locations, and shed light on untold stories. They’re on a mission to push boundaries with the living and dead. All episodes drop on the same day exclusively on Hulu.
‘Living for the Dead’ release date
Living for the Dead Season 1 streams from October 18, 2023. All episodes drop on the same day, so you can readily binge the series.
‘Living for the Dead’ cast
Living for the Dead features a ghost-hunting team of five people; they are:
Alex Le May
Juju Bae
Ken Boggle
Logan Taylor
Roz Hernandez
The series is narrated by Kristen Stewart.
‘Living for the Dead’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Living for the Dead’ on?
Living for the Dead streams exclusively on Hulu.
How many episodes of ‘Living for the Dead’ are there?
Living for the Dead Season 1 is eight episodes long. All episodes drop at once on October 18.
Is ‘Living for the Dead’ streaming on Netflix?
No, Living for the Dead isn’t streaming on Netflix.
