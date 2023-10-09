Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Living for the Dead online

Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ from anywhere in 2023

Taking the Queer Eye formula and putting ghost hunting spin on it is a recipe for an interesting show. Here’s how to watch Living for the Dead online from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ in another country?

While you can watch Living for the Dead by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ online in the U.S.

Watch Living for the Dead with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu logo.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (regular Hulu only)

Hulu is the perfect way to stream Living for the Dead. The new series streams exclusively on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and a credit card. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ online outside the U.S.

While a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced, we’d wager the show would stream on Disney Plus internationally, like other Hulu shows. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when the show streams outside the U.S.!

How to watch ‘Living for the Dead’ for free

Unfortunately, Living for the Dead does not stream on the best free streaming services. However, you can make use of the Hulu free trial to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘Living for the Dead’ about?

Living for the Dead | Official Trailer | Hulu

Imagine Queer Eye but paranormal. Five queer ghost hunters travel across the country, “helping people by healing the dead,” explore infamous haunted locations, and shed light on untold stories. They’re on a mission to push boundaries with the living and dead. All episodes drop on the same day exclusively on Hulu.

Living for the Dead release date

‘Living for the Dead’ release date

Living for the Dead Season 1 streams from October 18, 2023. All episodes drop on the same day, so you can readily binge the series.

‘Living for the Dead’ cast

Living for the Dead cast

Living for the Dead features a ghost-hunting team of five people; they are:

  • Alex Le May

  • Juju Bae

  • Ken Boggle

  • Logan Taylor

  • Roz Hernandez

The series is narrated by Kristen Stewart.

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Living for the Dead’ FAQ

