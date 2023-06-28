Where to Watch The Great Food Truck Race
Racing to different cities and going through grueling tests, all to sell food right from their trucks. Will they make big bucks and win the grand prize, or will they drive off with nothing? Here’s how you can watch The Great Food Truck Race and find out!
What is The Great Food Truck Race about?
Embark on a culinary adventure on wheels with The Great Food Truck Race! Contestants race to different cities where they face challenges that put their cooking skills to the test. The rule of the game is simple: outsell the competition to win. Every week, the truck that earns the least must leave the competition, until only one is left revving. The winner goes home with a 50,000 USD grand prize.
For the first time in the show’s history, Season 16 pits industry pros against up-and-coming rookies for a battle of the best food on wheels.
When does season 16 of The Great Food Truck Race premiere?
The Great Food Truck Race premiered June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network with a “supersized episode.” The show airs weekly.
Where to watch The Great Food Truck Race online
The Great Food Truck Race Season 16 airs on Food Network. The show also streams on Max and Discovery Plus, with all past seasons available on-demand.
Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network
U.S. cable network Food Network will air every episode of The Great Food Truck Race Season 16 weekly on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Catch it the next day via the Food Network website, which also has every episode from past seasons. You’ll need to link a pay TV provider to sign in, though.
Watch all seasons of The Great Food Truck Race on Max
Streaming service Max carries all seasons of The Great Food Truck Race on-demand. Seasons 1 to 15 are available and ready for binging, while Season 16 will be added to the service as they air.
Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. HBO Max subscribers outside the States do not have access to Max yet, and cannot watch The Great Food Truck Race on HBO Max.
Binge The Great Food Truck Race on Discovery Plus
If you love reality TV, Discovery Plus is a great service to sign up for. It carries a host of reality programs, including every season of The Great Food Truck Race. As with all Discovery reality shows, Season 16 should stream on the service the same day it airs on the Food Network. New users can get a seven-day free trial of Discovery Plus.
Watch The Great Food Truck Race on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries Food Network and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream The Great Food Truck Race 2023, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Fubo
Fubo offers a couple of viewing options for The Great Food Truck Race. Fubo carries the Food Network, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs.
Fubo also carries select past seasons of the competition show for you to catch-up on. These are Season 1, and Season 12 to 15. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to Food Network as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Who is the host of The Great Food Truck Race?
The Great Food Truck Race is hosted by chef and TV host, Tyler Florence.
The Great Food Truck Race FAQs
Who are the past winners of The Great Food Truck Race?
Past winners of The Great Food Truck Race are:
Grill ‘Em All, Season 1
The Lime Truck, Season 2
Seoul Sausage, Season 3
Aloha Plate, Season 4
The Middle Feast, Season 5
Pho-Nomenal Dumplings, Season 6
Grilled Cheese All-Stars, Season 7
Braised In The South, Season 8
Just Wing It, Season 9
NOLA Creations, Season 10
Big Stuff, Season 11
Mystikka Masala, Season 12
Tasty Balls, Season 13
The Lime Truck, Season 14 (All-Star edition)
Señoreata, Season 15
Who keeps the profits on The Great Food Truck Race?
Contestants on The Great Food Truck Race get to keep any winnings they make during the show’s challenges.
Is The Great Food Truck Race on Netflix?
No, The Great Food Truck Race isn’t streaming on Netflix.
Is The Great Food Truck Race on Hulu?
No, The Great Food Truck Race isn’t streaming on Hulu.
Is The Great Food Truck Race on-demand?
Yes, you can stream all seasons of The Great Food Truck Race on-demand on Max or Discovery Plus if you’ve subscribed to them. Alternatively, you can rent episodes of the show on-demand on Apple TV or Prime Video.
How many seasons of The Great Food Truck Race are there
There are currently 16 seasons of The Great Food Truck Race.
Is The Great Food Truck Race scripted?
No, The Great Food Truck Race isn’t scripted.
The must-have for reality TV fans
