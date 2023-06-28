Embark on a culinary adventure on wheels with The Great Food Truck Race! Contestants race to different cities where they face challenges that put their cooking skills to the test. The rule of the game is simple: outsell the competition to win. Every week, the truck that earns the least must leave the competition, until only one is left revving. The winner goes home with a 50,000 USD grand prize.

For the first time in the show’s history, Season 16 pits industry pros against up-and-coming rookies for a battle of the best food on wheels.