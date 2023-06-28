Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to Watch The Great Food Truck Race

Racing to different cities and going through grueling tests, all to sell food right from their trucks. Will they make big bucks and win the grand prize, or will they drive off with nothing? Here’s how you can watch The Great Food Truck Race and find out!

What is The Great Food Truck Race about?

Embark on a culinary adventure on wheels with The Great Food Truck Race! Contestants race to different cities where they face challenges that put their cooking skills to the test. The rule of the game is simple: outsell the competition to win. Every week, the truck that earns the least must leave the competition, until only one is left revving. The winner goes home with a 50,000 USD grand prize.

For the first time in the show’s history, Season 16 pits industry pros against up-and-coming rookies for a battle of the best food on wheels.

The Great Food Truck Race Release Date

When does season 16 of The Great Food Truck Race premiere?

The Great Food Truck Race premiered June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network with a “supersized episode.” The show airs weekly.

Where to watch The Great Food Truck Race online

The Great Food Truck Race Season 16 airs on Food Network. The show also streams on Max and Discovery Plus, with all past seasons available on-demand.

Food Network logo

Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network

U.S. cable network Food Network will air every episode of The Great Food Truck Race Season 16 weekly on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Catch it the next day via the Food Network website, which also has every episode from past seasons. You’ll need to link a pay TV provider to sign in, though.

Max logo

Watch all seasons of The Great Food Truck Race on Max

Streaming service Max carries all seasons of The Great Food Truck Race on-demand. Seasons 1 to 15 are available and ready for binging, while Season 16 will be added to the service as they air.

Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. HBO Max subscribers outside the States do not have access to Max yet, and cannot watch The Great Food Truck Race on HBO Max.

Discovery+ logo.

Binge The Great Food Truck Race on Discovery Plus

If you love reality TV, Discovery Plus is a great service to sign up for. It carries a host of reality programs, including every season of The Great Food Truck Race. As with all Discovery reality shows, Season 16 should stream on the service the same day it airs on the Food Network. New users can get a seven-day free trial of Discovery Plus.

Logo YouTube TV

Watch The Great Food Truck Race on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries Food Network and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream The Great Food Truck Race 2023, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Fubo logo

Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Fubo

Fubo offers a couple of viewing options for The Great Food Truck Race. Fubo carries the Food Network, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs.

Fubo also carries select past seasons of the competition show for you to catch-up on. These are Season 1, and Season 12 to 15. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Sling TV logo.

Watch The Great Food Truck Race on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to Food Network as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Who is the host of The Great Food Truck Race?

Watch The Great Food Truck Race online

The Great Food Truck Race is hosted by chef and TV host, Tyler Florence.

The Great Food Truck Race FAQs

