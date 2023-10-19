Watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online from anywhere in 2023
Ready for Season 39 of The Challenge? Dubbed The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, here’s how to watch the show online from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ in another country?
While you can watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in the U.S.
Watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. All seasons of The Challenge are available to stream on demand. New episodes are added to the streamer after they air on MTV. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo offers a few ways to keep up with The Challenge Season 39. The cord-cutter carries MTV, so you can watch episodes as they air weekly. Select seasons are also available for on-demand viewing. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
DirecTV Stream also offers a few ways to watch The Challenge Season 39. Episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on MTV. Select past seasons of the show also stream on-demand. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in the UK
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6.99 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in the UK. You can watch past seasons of The Challenge on demand now, and Season 39 is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in Canada
Paramount Plus
Price: From 9.99 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in Canada. The season is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that carries select seasons of The Challenge for free on demand. No word if Season 39 will make it on the streamer yet, but you can easily catch up on past seasons right now. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
CTV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
CTV streams select seasons of The Challenge for free on demand. Canadians can watch these episodes free for about a week post-broadcast, though ads are included. After that, a TV provider login is required to catch up on past episodes. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in Australia
Paramount Plus
Price: From 9.99 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in Australia. While you can watch select past seasons on demand now, Season 39 is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
How to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ for free
Unfortunately, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period. If you’re Canadian, Pluto TV is a great option to watch past seasons of the show for free.
What is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ about?
The 39th season of MTV’s hit reality competition, The Challenge is here! This season, also known as The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, will see 24 returning contenders vying for their first victory. They won’t only be facing each other, but they’ll also compete with 10 rotating The Challenge legends in eliminations each week. In this test of willpower, this season promises unpredictable formats and shocking twists. In the end, only one can win and emerge as the champion.
‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ release date
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs from October 25, 2023, on MTV. Episodes air weekly and stream on Paramount Plus.
‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ cast
Fromer The Challenge stars return for another shot at the title*.* Here are the contestants for The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion:
Asaf Goren
Berna Canbeldek
Big T Fazakerley
Callum Izzard
Chauncey Palmer
Ciarran Stott
Colleen Schneider
Corey Lay
Ed Eason
Emanuel Neagu
Horacio Gutiérrez
Hugie Maughan
James Lock
Jay Starrett
Jessica Brody
Jujuy Jiménez
Kyland Young
Melissa Reeves
Michele Fitzgerald
Moriah Jadea
Nurys Mateo
Olivia Kaiser
Ravyn Rochelle
Zara Zoffany
And here are the returning champions the contestants will have to compete with during eliminations:
Brad Fiorenza
Cara Maria Sorbello
CT Tamburello
Darrell Taylor
Devin Walker
Jordan Wiseley
Kaycee Clark
Kaz Crossley
Laurel Stuckey
Tori Deal
‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ FAQ
What channel is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ on?
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV**.** You can also watch episodes of the show on the streaming service Paramount Plus.
Is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ on Hulu?
Yes, but only when you catch it on MTV on Hulu + Live TV. The show isn’t available on-demand on regular Hulu.
Is ‘The Challenge’ on Prime Video?
Yes, you can rent episodes of The Challenge on Amazon Prime Video.
How many seasons of ‘The Challenge’ are there?
As of 2023, there are 39 seasons of The Challenge.
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!