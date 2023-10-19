Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch The Challenge online

Watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online from anywhere in 2023

Ready for Season 39 of The Challenge? Dubbed The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, here’s how to watch the show online from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ in another country?

While you can watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. All seasons of The Challenge are available to stream on demand. New episodes are added to the streamer after they air on MTV. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to keep up with The Challenge Season 39. The cord-cutter carries MTV, so you can watch episodes as they air weekly. Select seasons are also available for on-demand viewing. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Stream Fubo with a VPN
DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream also offers a few ways to watch The Challenge Season 39. Episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on MTV. Select past seasons of the show also stream on-demand. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch DirecTV Stream with a VPN

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in the UK

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6.99 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in the UK. You can watch past seasons of The Challenge on demand now, and Season 39 is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in Canada

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 9.99 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in Canada. The season is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Pluto TV logo

Pluto TV

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that carries select seasons of The Challenge for free on demand. No word if Season 39 will make it on the streamer yet, but you can easily catch up on past seasons right now. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Watch Pluto TV with a VPN
CTV logo

CTV

Price: Free
Free trial: None

CTV streams select seasons of The Challenge for free on demand. Canadians can watch these episodes free for about a week post-broadcast, though ads are included. After that, a TV provider login is required to catch up on past episodes. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Watch CTV with a VPN

Where to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ online in Australia

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 9.99 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion in Australia. While you can watch select past seasons on demand now, Season 39 is expected to stream after the show concludes in the U.S. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ for free

Unfortunately, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period. If you’re Canadian, Pluto TV is a great option to watch past seasons of the show for free.

What is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ about?

MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8PM ET/PT | TEASER

The 39th season of MTV’s hit reality competition, The Challenge is here! This season, also known as The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, will see 24 returning contenders vying for their first victory. They won’t only be facing each other, but they’ll also compete with 10 rotating The Challenge legends in eliminations each week. In this test of willpower, this season promises unpredictable formats and shocking twists. In the end, only one can win and emerge as the champion.

The Challenge release date

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ release date

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs from October 25, 2023, on MTV. Episodes air weekly and stream on Paramount Plus.

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ cast

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion cast

Fromer The Challenge stars return for another shot at the title*.* Here are the contestants for The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion:

  • Asaf Goren

  • Berna Canbeldek

  • Big T Fazakerley

  • Callum Izzard

  • Chauncey Palmer

  • Ciarran Stott

  • Colleen Schneider

  • Corey Lay

  • Ed Eason

  • Emanuel Neagu

  • Horacio Gutiérrez

  • Hugie Maughan

  • James Lock

  • Jay Starrett

  • Jessica Brody

  • Jujuy Jiménez

  • Kyland Young

  • Melissa Reeves

  • Michele Fitzgerald

  • Moriah Jadea

  • Nurys Mateo

  • Olivia Kaiser

  • Ravyn Rochelle

  • Zara Zoffany

And here are the returning champions the contestants will have to compete with during eliminations:

  • Brad Fiorenza

  • Cara Maria Sorbello

  • CT Tamburello

  • Darrell Taylor

  • Devin Walker

  • Jordan Wiseley

  • Kaycee Clark

  • Kaz Crossley

  • Laurel Stuckey

  • Tori Deal

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ FAQ

What channel is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ on?
Is ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ on Hulu?
Is ‘The Challenge’ on Prime Video?
How many seasons of ‘The Challenge’ are there?
Choose language