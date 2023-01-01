How to watch Dancing with the Stars online

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars
The biggest names in entertainment put their dance skills to the test and compete to take home the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. Here’s how to watch the latest season of Dancing with the Stars online.
What is Dancing with the Stars about?
Dancing with the Stars is a long-running reality tv series where the biggest names in entertainment are paired with professional dancers to compete for the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. Each competing pair has to perform a predetermined dance to compete for the judges’ points and audience votes. The pair with the lowest combined total of points and votes are eliminated until only the champion pair remains.
Over the course of 31 seasons, many of entertainment’s biggest names have graced the competition, from Kim Kardashian and Bindi Irwin, to Jerry Springer, David Hasselhoff, and everyone in between. Season 31 is no different, bringing on huge names like former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.
Dancing with the Stars release date
The Dancing with the Star Season 31 finale was streamed live on November 21, 2022. All 11 episodes of the season are available to stream on Disney Plus. Dancing with the Stars Season 32 was announced alongside season 31, but as of January 2023, there is no word yet on its release date.
Where to watch Dancing with the Stars online
The complete series, including the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 31, is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the U.S. Dancing with the Stars is notable for being the first-ever live reality series on a streaming service, and future seasons of the competition will no longer air on ABC and instead stream live exclusively on Disney Plus.
Who is in the Dancing with the Stars cast?
The 2022 edition of Dancing with the Stars saw Tyra Banks take over hosting duties, joined by Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host. Here’s the full list of celebrities who competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 31:
Joseph Baena (Model and bodybuilder)
Selma Blair (Actress)
Wayne Brady (Actor and TV host)
Sam Champion (TV weatherman)
Charli D'Amelio (Tiktok star)
Heidi D'Amelio (Parent to a Tiktok star, TV personality)
Jessie James Decker (Recording artist)
Trevor Donovan (Actor)
Daniel Durant (Actor)
Teresa Giudice (Reality TV star)
Vinny Guadagnino (Reality TV star)
Cheryl Ladd (Actress)
Jason Lewis (Actor)
Shangela (Reality TV star)
Jordin Sparks (Recording artist)
Gabby Windey (Reality TV star)
Dancing with the Stars FAQs
Who won Dancing with the Stars 2022?
Charli D'Amelio took home the Mirrorball Trophy on the finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 31.
Who are the judges on Dancing with the Stars?
Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba returned as judges on Dancing with the Stars 2022.
Where can I watch all the seasons of Dancing with the Stars?
Disney Plus is the streaming home of Dancing with the Stars. The service exclusively carries Season 31 and will stream Season 32 live when it airs.
If you’re looking to stream seasons 1-30 of Dancing with the Stars, you’re out of luck. The early seasons were streaming on Hulu but have since been removed from the streamer’s catalog.
Is Dancing with the Stars on Netflix or Hulu?
Dancing with the Stars is not available to stream on Netflix or Hulu. You can stream Dancing with the Stars 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus.
Why is Dancing with the Stars only on Disney+?
Many believe that Dancing with the Stars was moved from Disney-owned ABC to Disney Plus to attract older viewers to the streamer. The move also introduces the reality series to a younger, streaming-first audience, while helping build up the content library on Disney+.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!