How to watch Dancing with the Stars online

Dancing with the Stars is a long-running reality tv series where the biggest names in entertainment are paired with professional dancers to compete for the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. Each competing pair has to perform a predetermined dance to compete for the judges’ points and audience votes. The pair with the lowest combined total of points and votes are eliminated until only the champion pair remains.

Over the course of 31 seasons, many of entertainment’s biggest names have graced the competition, from Kim Kardashian and Bindi Irwin, to Jerry Springer, David Hasselhoff, and everyone in between. Season 31 is no different, bringing on huge names like former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.