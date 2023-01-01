How to watch Dancing with the Stars online

Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The biggest names in entertainment put their dance skills to the test and compete to take home the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. Here’s how to watch the latest season of Dancing with the Stars online.

Dancing with the Stars is a long-running reality tv series where the biggest names in entertainment are paired with professional dancers to compete for the iconic Mirrorball Trophy. Each competing pair has to perform a predetermined dance to compete for the judges’ points and audience votes. The pair with the lowest combined total of points and votes are eliminated until only the champion pair remains.

Over the course of 31 seasons, many of entertainment’s biggest names have graced the competition, from Kim Kardashian and Bindi Irwin, to Jerry Springer, David Hasselhoff, and everyone in between. Season 31 is no different, bringing on huge names like former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

Dancing with the Stars release date

The Dancing with the Star Season 31 finale was streamed live on November 21, 2022. All 11 episodes of the season are available to stream on Disney Plus. Dancing with the Stars Season 32 was announced alongside season 31, but as of January 2023, there is no word yet on its release date.

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars online

The complete series, including the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 31, is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the U.S. Dancing with the Stars is notable for being the first-ever live reality series on a streaming service, and future seasons of the competition will no longer air on ABC and instead stream live exclusively on Disney Plus.

Who is in the Dancing with the Stars cast?

The 2022 edition of Dancing with the Stars saw Tyra Banks take over hosting duties, joined by Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host. Here’s the full list of celebrities who competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 31:

  • Joseph Baena (Model and bodybuilder)

  • Selma Blair (Actress)

  • Wayne Brady (Actor and TV host)

  • Sam Champion (TV weatherman) 

  • Charli D'Amelio (Tiktok star)

  • Heidi D'Amelio (Parent to a Tiktok star, TV personality)

  • Jessie James Decker (Recording artist)

  • Trevor Donovan (Actor)

  • Daniel Durant (Actor)

  • Teresa Giudice (Reality TV star)

  • Vinny Guadagnino (Reality TV star)

  • Cheryl Ladd (Actress)

  • Jason Lewis (Actor)

  • Shangela (Reality TV star)

  • Jordin Sparks (Recording artist) 

  • Gabby Windey (Reality TV star)

