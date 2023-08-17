How to watch Good Bones How to watch Good Bones
After eight years, Good Bones is coming to an end. Don’t miss the final season of the hit reality renovation show; here’s where to watch every episode of Good Bones.
Where to watch Good Bones
Good Bones airs on HGTV and as with all shows from the channel, it will stream on Max and Discovery Plus. Cut the cord? Watch it on Fubo, Philo, and more.
Watch Good Bones on Max
Streaming service Max will stream every episode of Good Bones on-demand. As with all shows from HGTV, episodes should stream the same time they air. Past seasons of Good Bones are also streaming on the service.
Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.
Watch Good Bones on Discovery Plus
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of HGTV. The service will stream every episode of Good Bones on-demand as they air. Past seasons of Good Bones are also streaming on the service and new users can get a seven-day free trial.
Watch Good Bones on Philo
Keep up with episodes of Good Bones on Philo. The cord-cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is HGTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Watch Good Bones on Fubo
Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries HGTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card.
Watch Good Bones on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to HGTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch Good Bones on YouTube TV
YouTube TV also carries HGTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Good Bones, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch Good Bones on Hulu + Live TV
Viewers can stream the final season of Good Bones on Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Hulu + Live TV is a cord-cutting service from the streaming service Hulu, which subscribers also get access to. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Good Bones on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
What is Good Bones about?
Nope, it’s not a show about finding well-preserved skeletons; it is a renovation show! These bones are rundown homes that form the skeleton of a new, revitalized one. Mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, along with younger brother Ted, remodel these rundown buildings in Indianapolis, turning them into stunning new homes.
What to expect from the final season of Good Bones
Good Bones Season 8 is set to be the show’s final season. Expect an exciting revamp of “a junk-filled duplex, complete with an attic space and a basement” in the season premiere, to more astonishing transformations of different locations as the season runs.
Good Bones 2023 release date
Season 8 of Good Bones, its final one, will premiere on August 15, 2023. The show will air on HGTV weekly at 9 p.m. ET and stream at the same time on streaming services Max and Discovery Plus.
Good Bones Cast
Mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk lead the Good Bones crew which includes younger brother Ted, as they revitalize rundown homes in Indianapolis.
Good Bones FAQs
Why is Good Bones ending?
Host Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed in a podcast that it was mutual decision between herself, her mother Karen, and HGTV to end the show.
Is Good Bones on Hulu?
No, Good Bones isn’t streaming on regular Hulu. Viewers can watch it weekly on HGTV via Hulu + Live TV.
Is Good Bones on Netflix?
No, Good Bones isn’t streaming on Netflix. You can watch it on streaming services Max and Discovery Plus instead!
