Watch Drive with Swizz Beatz online

Where to watch ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ online in 2023

Get in on car culture with father-son duo Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean. Here’s how to watch the globe-trotting automotive show.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ in another country?

While you can watch Drive with Swizz Beatz by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ online in the U.S.

Watch Drive with Swizz Beatz with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu logo.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hulu is the streaming home of Drive with Swizz Beatz. All six episodes of the show drop at the same time. When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ outside the U.S.

Disney Plus Logo

Disney Plus

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

If you’re based outside the U.S. and Latin America, Disney Plus is the streamer to use to watch Drive with Swizz Beatz. All episodes will stream at the same time. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you're located.

STAR Plus logo

Star Plus

Price: From 13 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

STAR Plus will stream Drive with Swizz Beatz for fans in Latin America. Episodes will drop at the same time they stream in the U.S. If you’re in Latin America watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in South America.

How to watch ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ for free

Unfortunately, Drive with Swizz Beatz does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Disney Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ about?

Watch Drive with Swizz Beatz

Join Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean as they head to car-lover's paradises around the world, exploring the vibrant local car scenes and seeing unlikely car clubs come together. It's all about the unbreakable bond of loving all things auto and the incredible spirit of overcoming obstacles through sheer determination. Get ready to rev up the fun!

Drive with Swizz Beatz

‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ release date

All six episodes of Drive with Swizz Beatz will stream on-demand from November 16, 2023.

‘Drive with Swizz Beatz’ cast

Drive with Swizz Beatz will star hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz and his son Nassim Dean. Each episode will also feature fellow car enthusiasts from around the world.

