Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ Season 15 in 2023 Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ Season 15 in 2023
Get behind the curtains of the world of start-up investments in Shark Tank. Entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to investors, aiming for the perfect bite of success; here’s how to watch!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Shark Tank’ in another country?
While you can watch Shark Tank by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ online in the U.S.
Watch Shark Tank with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)
Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Shark Tank. Past seasons are available on demand on regular Hulu, and episodes from Season 15 will stream on-demand the day after they air. Hulu + Live TV also carries ABC, so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment.
When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo also offers a few ways to watch Shark Tank, though not nearly as comprehensive as Hulu. Seasons 4, 6, 8, 11, and 12 are streaming on-demand, and you can watch Season 15 live as it airs, as Fubo carries ABC too. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
How to watch ‘Shark Tank’ for free
Unfortunately, Shark Tank does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hulu, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Shark Tank’ about?
Shark Tank is an exhilarating TV show where inventors and entrepreneurs dive into the deep waters of business pitching. Presenting their ingenious ideas to a panel of savvy investors, known as "sharks," who can choose to take a bite by investing in the ventures. It's a high-stakes game of negotiation, innovation, and entrepreneurship, where a handshake can transform a fledgling idea into a flourishing business. With famous sharks like Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran in the tank, the show offers a look at the cutthroat world of startups.
‘Shark Tank’ Season 15 release date
Season 15 of Shark Tank airs from September 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes air weekly.
‘Shark Tank’ 2023 cast
Pitching your idea is no easy feat, and contestants have to do it to some of the biggest names in the start-up world. Meet the investors, or sharks, who’ll appear throughout the show:
Barbara Corcoran
Mark Cuban
Lori Grenier
Robert Herjavec
Daymond John
Kevin O’Leary
Emma Grede
Peter Jones CBE
Daniel Lubetzky
Gwyneth Paltrow
Tony Xu
‘Shark Tank’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Shark Tank’ on?
Shark Tank airs on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
Who is the richest investor on ‘Shark Tank’?
Billionaire Mark Cuban is the richest investor on Shark Tank.
Where is ‘Shark Tank’ filmed?
Most seasons of Shark Tank are filmed at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.
Do ‘Shark Tank’ investors get paid?
No, investors on Shark Tank don’t get paid to invest. The money that the investors put up is their own.
Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ in Australia?
Stream select episodes of Shark Tank Season 11 on 7plus for free in Australia. Other seasons and episodes of the show are not available on streaming services in Australia.
Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ in the UK?
Unfortunately, Shark Tank isn’t available on streaming services in the UK.
Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ in Canada?
Unfortunately, Shark Tank isn’t available on streaming services in Canada, though you can rent or purchase it from Apple TV.
Where to watch ‘Shark Tank’ in India?
Unfortunately, Shark Tank isn’t available on streaming services in India.
Where to watch all seasons of ‘Shark Tank’?
You can watch all seasons of Shark Tank on Hulu.
Is ‘Shark Tank’ on Netflix?
No, Shark Tank doesn’t stream on Netflix.
Is ‘Shark Tank’ on Max?
No, Shark Tank doesn’t stream on Max.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!