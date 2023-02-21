Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

It may be winter but at least we can soak up some summer sunshine our screens! Going away for the summer should be a carefree affair, but the folks in Summer House might disagree. Ready for a new season of drama and romance? Here are all the ways to watch Summer House online.

What is Summer House about?

What happens when affluent New Yorkers head to the Hamptons during the summer to kick back and escape the stresses of city life? Bravo’s Summer House has got the answers! Spoiler alert: It isn’t stress-free—friendships are tested, relationships are filled with drama, and jealousy abounds. Not quite the summer vacation you’d expect.

Summer House Season 7 release date

Summer House Season 7 premiered on Bravo on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing weekly. While there’s no word on how long Season 7 will be, past seasons have been about 15 episodes long.

Where to stream Summer House online

Summer House Season 7 is available on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu.

Watch Summer House live on Bravo

U.S. basic cable network Bravo TV has every episode of Summer House, including all past seasons. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website.

Watch all seasons of Summer House on Peacock

Fans of Bravo’s reality TV shows need to have Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. All seasons of reality hits like Summer House are available to binge on the platform, and new episodes are made available the next day on the streamer. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial.

Binge Summer House on NBC

If you’re in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you can catch all episodes of Summer House on NBC’s website. Seasons 1 to 6 are locked, and you will need an account to access them. You may also need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222). Season 7’s premiere is currently streaming for free for all viewers, even if you don’t have an account.

Stream Summer House for free on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries Bravo, and offers a seven-day free trial. Besides getting to stream Season 7 of Summer House as it airs, you can also catch up on past seasons on the platform. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Watch Summer House online on Hayu

If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is great for streaming the new season of Summer House. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.

At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

Watch Summer House without cable on fuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as Bravo. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream episodes from season 3 onwards on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch earlier seasons of Summer House for free on Channel 4

British fans of Summer House can catch Seasons 1 to 3 of the hit reality show on Channel 4. Each episode is available to stream for free on demand, but you will need to create a free Channel 4 account to start streaming.

Who is in the Summer House cast?

Returning for Summer House 2023 are Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard, Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Carl Radke. Joining them this season are newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod, and Summer House alum Andrea Denver makes an appearance.

Summer House FAQs

