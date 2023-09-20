Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Lego Masters online

Watch ‘Lego Masters’ Season 4 online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘Lego Masters’ Season 4 online from anywhere in 2023

Love building Legos? Imagine winning money for it! Watch teams compete for a cash prize as they take on building challenges, only one will be crowned Lego Master. Here’s how to watch Lego Masters from wherever you are.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Lego Masters’ in another country?

While you can watch Lego Masters by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Lego Masters’ online in the U.S.

Watch Lego Masters with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu logo.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)

Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch Lego Masters. Past seasons are available on demand on regular Hulu, and new episodes will stream on-demand the day after they air. Hulu + Live TV also carries Fox, so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment.

When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Enjoy Hulu with a VPN
Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo also offers a couple of ways to watch Lego Masters. The third season of the show is available to stream on-demand, while new episodes will stream live as they air on Fox. New episodes won’t be available for on-demand streaming, so be sure to tune in on time!

Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Stream Fubo with a VPN
Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Americans can watch Lego Masters Season 3 on Tubi, and we expect season 4 to make it on the service after it airs. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch Tubi with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Lego Masters’ online in the UK

Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4

Price: Free
Free trial: None

With the UK’s Channel 4, you can stream all past seasons of Lego Masters on its online platform and app. The new season should stream on Channel 4 after it airs in the U.S.
While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Channel 4 with a VPN

How to watch ‘Lego Masters’ for free

Tubi logo

Tubi

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service from Fox. Americans can watch Lego Masters Season 3 on Tubi, and we expect season 4 to make it on the service after it airs. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch Tubi with a VPN
Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4

Price: Free
Free trial: None

With the UK’s Channel 4, you can stream all past seasons of Lego Masters on its online platform and app. The new season should stream on Channel 4 after it airs in the U.S.
While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch Channel 4 with a VPN

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23040 reviews

What is ‘Lego Masters’ about?

Watch Lego Masters online

Based on the UK show of the same name, the incredibly popular Lego Masters sees teams of LEGO enthusiasts face challenges to design and build intricate projects using LEGO bricks. The teams are presented with a unique building challenge each week, and their creations are judged based on criteria like originality, technical ability, and aesthetics. As the competition progresses, teams are eliminated until one pair remains, claiming the title of "Lego Masters" and a cash prize.

Lego Masters season 4 release date

‘Lego Masters’ Season 4 release date

Season 4 of Lego Masters airs from September 28, 2023. Episodes air weekly on Fox.

‘Lego Masters’ Season 4 cast

Watch Lego Masters online

Hosted by comedian Will Arnett (Lego Batman himself!), the competition will see 12 teams competing for the coveted title and cash prize. Here are the teams competing on Lego Masters Season 4:

  • Allyson and Melanie: Allyson is an artist, and Melanie is a custom cars assistant.

  • Aubree and Ryan: The married couple are business owners.

  • Brad and Mike: The married couple are senior informatic specialists.

  • Chris and Jordan: Friends. Chris is a network security engineer, and Jordan is a civil engineer.

  • Christopher and Robert: Friends. Christopher is a program manager, and Robert is a student.

  • David (“Poppy”) and Ben: Grandpa and grandson. David works in construction and real estate, while Ben is a student.

  • Karen and Amie: Friends. Karen is a mental health therapist, and Amie is a substitute teacher.

  • Kelly and Emilee: Friends. Kelly is an educator, and Emilee is a stay-at-home mom.

  • Luis and Alex: Friends and co-workers. The duo are teachers.

  • Neena and Sam: Mother and son. Neena works in Government Youth Services, while Sam is an electrician.

  • Paul and Neality: Siblings. Paul is a public library employee, and Neality is a driver's ed teacher.

  • Tim and Tim: Friends. One’s a home inspector and the other an illustrator/carpenter.

Shows you might like

Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge online
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

Watch Is It Cake online
Is It Cake?

Watch The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Lego Masters’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Lego Masters’ on?
Where to watch ‘Lego Masters’ in Australia?
Where to watch ‘Lego Masters’ in Canada?
Where to watch ‘Lego Masters’ in France?
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘Lego Masters’?
Is ‘Lego Masters’ free on Amazon Prime?
Can I watch ‘Lego Masters’ on Disney Plus?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language