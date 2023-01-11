Proof that life imitates art—or at least, a certain episode of 30 Rock—MILF Manor is exactly what it sounds like. (For the uninitiated, the term MILF stands for “Mother I’d Like to F***.”)

Eight “mature” women and eight younger men are grouped together in a beachside villa in the hopes of finding a lasting connection. Besides the dating age-gap premise, the show’s producers have also promised a “shocking twist.” Many have speculated that the male contestants will turn out to be the women’s sons, but you’ll have to watch to find out if it’s true!