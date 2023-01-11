Where to stream MILF Manor
Yes, you read that right: There’s a brand new dating reality TV series called MILF Manor, and it’s every bit as salacious as you’d expect. Here's everything you need to know about watching MILF Manor online.
What is MILF Manor about?
Proof that life imitates art—or at least, a certain episode of 30 Rock—MILF Manor is exactly what it sounds like. (For the uninitiated, the term MILF stands for “Mother I’d Like to F***.”)
Eight “mature” women and eight younger men are grouped together in a beachside villa in the hopes of finding a lasting connection. Besides the dating age-gap premise, the show’s producers have also promised a “shocking twist.” Many have speculated that the male contestants will turn out to be the women’s sons, but you’ll have to watch to find out if it’s true!
MILF Manor release date
MILF Manor will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping the same time each week.
Where to stream MILF Manor online
MILF Manor will air on cable network TLC, and episodes will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+. Prefer to watch each episode live, but don’t have cable? You can also livestream TLC through cord-cutting services such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV.
Watch MILF Manor on TLC
TLC (a.k.a The Learning Channel) is a U.S. cable channel that’s home to the MILF Manor show. You can stream TLC online via go.tlc.com or with the TLC GO app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
How to stream MILF Manor on Discovery Plus
Discovery+ is the online streaming service of The Discovery Channel. Fans of MILF Manor can catch every episode on Discovery+ the same day it airs on TLC, and a seven-day free trial is available. Discovery+ is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.
Watch MILF Manor on Philo
Philo carries over 60 live channels, one of which is TLC. Simply search for the channel to stream MILF Manor live as it airs. There’s also a seven-day free trial!
Stream MILF Manor on YouTube TV
YouTube TV also includes several entertainment channels such as TLC. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and there’s a 14-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
How to watch MILF Manor on Hulu + Live TV
As the name suggests, Hulu + Live TV is a popular cord-cutting option that offers several TV channels, including TLC. Simply search for TLC to tune in to the show on Sunday nights—though note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Catch MILF Manor on TLC via Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Who is in the MILF Manor cast?
The sexy moms on MILF Manor are aged between 40-60, and will be dating a pool of male contestants reportedly half their age. Here are the titular MILFs of the show:
April, 44, insurance representative and event planner
April Jayne, 60, personal trainer and former heavy metal video star
Charlene, 46, works in hospitality
Kelle, 51, real estate broker and wellness/fitness coach
Pola, 48, gym owner
Shannan, 51, event planner
SoYoung, 51, surgical nurse
Stefany, 47, realtor and paralegal
