Where to Watch American Idol
The singing competition that started it all, American Idol, is back for its 21st season as it continues its search for America’s next singing sensation. Join the search and catch every episode; here’s where to watch American Idol online.
What is American Idol about?
American Idol was the show that started a wave of singing competitions that flooded our screens. One of the most-watched shows in American television, the reality singing competition sees aspiring singers compete for a recording contract and a shot at stardom.
Every week, a contestant is eliminated through public voting until only two are left in the finals. The public also votes for the winner. The show’s finale is usually a spectacle, often featuring special guest performances by the biggest names in the industry and American Idol alums. It’s been a long while since an American Idol winner made it mainstream, could Season 21 finally change that?
When does American Idol 2023 premiere?
American Idol Season 21 premiered on February 19 and will air weekly on Sundays, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Each episode also streams the next day on Hulu.
Where to watch American Idol online
American Idol 2023 airs on ABC every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll also be able to stream via cord-cutting services like Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV, or the next day on regular Hulu.
Watch American Idol live on ABC
ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service. Don’t have cable? Read on for more streaming options.
Stream American Idol online on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for American Idol. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu + Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.
The regular Hulu app offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch American Idol on Roku
On your Roku device, watch American Idol 2023 live by adding ABC. If you have a Hulu subscription on your Roku, you can also catch-up on new episodes of American Idol.
Cut the cord and watch American Idol on FuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch American Idol without cable on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV Now) is another way for cord cutters to catch the latest season of American Idol. New episodes stream live and are available for catch-up after. You will need a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card to sign up. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial.
Watch American Idol on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service, but can pay from anywhere through your Google Play account.
Watch American Idol for free on CityTV
Canada’s CityTV is another streaming service that offers American Idol. Like ABC, it’s also free to watch and is a great option for those residing in Canada—though you’ll need to provide your cable credentials to stream.
Who are the judges on American Idol?
The 21st season of the reality singing competition will see Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan return to the judges panel. Host Ryan Seacrest will also return along with a fresh group of contestants hoping to be the next music superstar.
American Idol FAQs
Can you watch American Idol on Netflix?
American Idol isn’t available to stream on Netflix.
Can you watch American Idol on Prime Video?
No, American Idol isn’t available to rent or stream on Prime Video.
Can you watch American Idol on Peacock?
No, American Idol isn’t available on Peacock.
Can you watch American Idol on Disney Plus?
Disney Plus does not carry American Idol. However, if you have the Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu subscription bundle, you can watch American Idol on Hulu.
How can I watch American Idol in the UK?
Unfortunately for British fans, American Idol doesn’t air in the UK. However, with a U.S. IP address, you can watch American Idol on popular streamers like Hulu and YouTube TV.
How can I watch American Idol in Australia?
To the disappointment of fans in Australia, American Idol doesn’t air Down Under. However, with a U.S. IP address, you can watch American Idol on popular streamers like Hulu and YouTube TV. In the meantime Australian Idol does stream for free on 7plus.
Where can I watch older seasons of American Idol?
Earlier seasons of American Idol aren’t available to stream but you can find clips and highlight reels for free on YouTube.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!