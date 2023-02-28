Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch American Idol

Where to Watch American Idol

The singing competition that started it all, American Idol, is back for its 21st season as it continues its search for America’s next singing sensation. Join the search and catch every episode; here’s where to watch American Idol online.

What is American Idol about?

Watch American Idol

American Idol was the show that started a wave of singing competitions that flooded our screens. One of the most-watched shows in American television, the reality singing competition sees aspiring singers compete for a recording contract and a shot at stardom.

Every week, a contestant is eliminated through public voting until only two are left in the finals. The public also votes for the winner. The show’s finale is usually a spectacle, often featuring special guest performances by the biggest names in the industry and American Idol alums. It’s been a long while since an American Idol winner made it mainstream, could Season 21 finally change that?

Watch American Idol

When does American Idol 2023 premiere?

American Idol Season 21 premiered on February 19 and will air weekly on Sundays, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Each episode also streams the next day on Hulu.

Where to watch American Idol online

American Idol 2023 airs on ABC every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll also be able to stream via cord-cutting services like Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV, or the next day on regular Hulu.

ABC logo

Watch American Idol live on ABC

ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service. Don’t have cable? Read on for more streaming options.

Hulu logo.

Stream American Idol online on Hulu

Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for American Idol. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu + Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.

The regular Hulu app offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Roku logo

Watch American Idol on Roku

On your Roku device, watch American Idol 2023 live by adding ABC. If you have a Hulu subscription on your Roku, you can also catch-up on new episodes of American Idol.

FuboTV logo

Cut the cord and watch American Idol on FuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

DirecTV Stream logo

Watch American Idol without cable on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV Now) is another way for cord cutters to catch the latest season of American Idol. New episodes stream live and are available for catch-up after. You will need a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card to sign up. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial.

YouTube TV logo

Watch American Idol on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service, but can pay from anywhere through your Google Play account.

Citytv logo

Watch American Idol for free on CityTV

Canada’s CityTV is another streaming service that offers American Idol. Like ABC, it’s also free to watch and is a great option for those residing in Canada—though you’ll need to provide your cable credentials to stream.

Who are the judges on American Idol?

Watch American Idol

The 21st season of the reality singing competition will see Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan return to the judges panel. Host Ryan Seacrest will also return along with a fresh group of contestants hoping to be the next music superstar.

American Idol FAQs

Can you watch American Idol on Netflix?
Can you watch American Idol on Prime Video?
Can you watch American Idol on Peacock?
Can you watch American Idol on Disney Plus?
How can I watch American Idol in the UK?
How can I watch American Idol in Australia?
Where can I watch older seasons of American Idol?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language