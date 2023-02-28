American Idol was the show that started a wave of singing competitions that flooded our screens. One of the most-watched shows in American television, the reality singing competition sees aspiring singers compete for a recording contract and a shot at stardom.

Every week, a contestant is eliminated through public voting until only two are left in the finals. The public also votes for the winner. The show’s finale is usually a spectacle, often featuring special guest performances by the biggest names in the industry and American Idol alums. It’s been a long while since an American Idol winner made it mainstream, could Season 21 finally change that?