Live stream ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ online from anywhere in 2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is back for a brand-new season! Here's how to watch RHOSLC Season 4 online, wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ in another country?
While viewers outside the U.S. can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with a U.S. streaming service like Peacock by connecting to a U.S. server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Where to watch ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ in the U.S.
Watch RHOSLC with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!
Bravo
Price: Depends on cable provider
Free trial: None
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of RHOSLC Season 4 weekly on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons on-demand.
Peacock
Price: From 5.99 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives, you’ve got to have Peacock. Episodes of RHOSLC 2023 will be available for next-day streaming on the service. The streamer also carries all past seasons of the reality show—perfect for a Real Housewives binge. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
YouTube TV
Price: From 64.99 USD/month
Free trial: 21-day free trial
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on Bravo. You can also find past seasons of RHOSLC on the streamer. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Where to watch ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ outside the U.S.
Hayu
Price: Depends on signup country, approx. 4.99 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Streaming service Hayu is perfect for watching the latest season of RHOSLC outside of USA. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and the streamer also carries all past seasons of RHOSLC for catch-up. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
Hayu is available in several countries, including the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a VPN server location in your country for the best streaming experience.
How to watch ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ for free
Unfortunately, RHOSLC Season 4 does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Peacock and Hayu, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ about?
The tenth(!) spinoff of the hit franchise, RHOSLC is loaded with all the drama and cattiness we’ve come to expect of Real Housewives. The show follows six affluent women living in Utah and the events of their lavish lives as their larger-than-life personalities come together—often with explosive results. The latest season is no exception, with the producers teasing a massive shock betrayal as the series rolls on.
When will ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 premiere?
The latest season of RHOSLC premiered on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes drop weekly at the same time on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock.
Who is in ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ cast?
RHOSLC Season 4 brings back all the titular housewives along with some fresh faces, with the exception of Jen Shah, who is currently serving time for fraud. Here is the main Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 cast list:
Lisa Barlow
Mary Cosby
Heather Gay
Meredith Marks
Whitney Rose
Angie Katsanevas
Monica Garcia
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ FAQs
What channel is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on?
Where can I watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Europe?
Streaming service Hayu is your best bet for streaming RHOSLC in Europe. New episodes of the series land on the streamer the day after their U.S. debut.
Is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Netflix?
No, Netflix doesn’t stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. To watch the show online, you will need either a Peacock or YouTube TV subscription.
Is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Disney Plus?
No, Disney+ doesn’t have The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. To watch the show online, you will need either a Peacock or YouTube TV subscription.
Is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Amazon Prime?
Past seasons of RHOSLC are available to buy on Prime Video, and you can choose to purchase by episodes or complete seasons.
Is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Max?
No, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City doesn’t air on Max. To watch the show online, you will need either a Peacock or YouTube TV subscription.
