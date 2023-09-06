Bravo

Price: Depends on cable provider

Free trial: None

U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of RHOSLC Season 4 weekly on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons on-demand. ​​

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.