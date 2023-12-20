The Traitors UK is a thrilling reality competition set in a grand Scottish castle and hosted by Claudia Winkleman. The show has 22 contestants divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors.’ The Faithfuls must work together to identify and eliminate the Traitors, who secretly plot to deceive and “murder” the Faithfuls one by one.

Each episode culminates in a tense Round Table where players vote to banish someone they suspect of being a Traitor. If they choose wisely, a Traitor is eliminated; if not, an innocent Faithful is sent packing. The goal is to survive until the end. The remaining contestants share a potential prize of £120,000, but if any Traitors stay undetected, they walk away with the award instead.

The show's success has led to international adaptations, including a popular U.S. spin-off, The Traitors U.S.. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the U.S. version follows a similar format but has an all-celebrity cast, unlike the UK variant, which features regular people.