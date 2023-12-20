Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online
True crime binges leave you cold? Here’s a must-watch social experiment where trust crumbles faster than a sandcastle. If you have what it takes to see through the Traitors, test your deduction skills and watch The Traitors UK.
Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online in the UK
Watch The Traitor UK with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Free trial: None
BBC iPlayer has all seasons of The Traitors available for free! Sign up using a UK postal code and dive into the gripping reality series. Note that the platform only works in the UK due to geo-restrictions. Brits traveling out of the UK should connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server locations to stream the show on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.
Sky Go
Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None
Think you've got the paranoia gene? Sky Go lets you put it to the test with every season of The Traitors UK. You’ll have to subscribe to a Sky Go plan. Once done, you’re ready to dissect every glance and wordplay. Enjoy all those nail-biting pre-mission moments, or drown your sorrows after a brutal betrayal. Brits watching with ExpressVPN should connect to a UK server location for the best streaming experience.
Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online in the U.S.
Peacock
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: None
Can you sniff out a traitor as fast? Peacock has got all seasons of The Traitors UK ready for you to test your skills. Dive into the paranoia, expose the backstabbers, and root for the Faithful—all from the comfort of your throne (or, you know, the couch). Traveling while the drama unfolds? Americans watching with ExpressVPN should connect to a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.
Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online in Australia
10 play
Price: Free
Free trial: None
10 play is a great way for Aussies to watch all seasons of The Traitors UK for free! Unmask traitors, cheer on the Faithful and unravel the web of deceit—all without breaking the bank. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should connect to an Australian server location to stream the show for free on 10 play from anywhere in the world.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus offers Season 1 of The Traitors UK in Australia. Aussie fans can relive the psychological battles and alliances that laid the foundation for the show's gripping nature. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should connect to an Australian server location for the best streaming experience.
Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online in Canada
CTV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Want to catch all the drama of The Traitors UK in Canada? CTV has all seasons available for streaming. While CTV offers a library of ad-supported content that is free to stream, some content requires an existing cable subscription. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN should connect to a Canada server location to stream the show from anywhere in the world.
Crave
Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Crave is the go-to streaming platform for binge-watching The Traitors UK. The streamer carries both seasons of the popular ‘whodunnit’ reality show. Can you sniff out the traitors before they strike? Canadians watching with ExpressVPN should connect to a Canada server location to stream the show on Crave from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ online for free
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Traitors UK’ in another country?
While you can watch The Traitors UK by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Traitors UK’ about?
The Traitors UK is a thrilling reality competition set in a grand Scottish castle and hosted by Claudia Winkleman. The show has 22 contestants divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors.’ The Faithfuls must work together to identify and eliminate the Traitors, who secretly plot to deceive and “murder” the Faithfuls one by one.
Each episode culminates in a tense Round Table where players vote to banish someone they suspect of being a Traitor. If they choose wisely, a Traitor is eliminated; if not, an innocent Faithful is sent packing. The goal is to survive until the end. The remaining contestants share a potential prize of £120,000, but if any Traitors stay undetected, they walk away with the award instead.
The show's success has led to international adaptations, including a popular U.S. spin-off, The Traitors U.S.. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the U.S. version follows a similar format but has an all-celebrity cast, unlike the UK variant, which features regular people.
‘The Traitors UK’ 2024 release date
The Traitors UK Season 2 captivated audiences with 12 episodes of high-stakes deception, strategy, and drama when it premiered on January 3, 2024. While the season has wrapped, fans eagerly await news on a potential season 3. Keep tabs on this page, we’ll let you know once it is announced!
‘The Traitors UK’ 2024 contestants
- Aubrey Emerson: A 67-year-old retired shop owner from Loughborough.
- Brian Davidson: A 33-year-old photographer from Glasgow.
- Charlie Bees: A 34-year-old mental health area manager from Bristol.
- Charlotte Chilton: A 32-year-old recruitment manager from Warwickshire.
- Diane Carson: A 63-year-old retired teacher from Lytham St Annes.
- Evie Morrison: A 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness.
- Harry Clark: A 22-year-old British Army engineer from Slough.
- Jasmine Boatswain: A 26-year-old sales executive from London.
- Jaz Singh: A 30-year-old national account manager from Manchester.
- Jonny Holloway: A 31-year-old ex-military personnel from Luton.
- Kyra Johnson: A 21-year-old apprentice economist from Kent.
- Meg Corrick: A 22-year-old illustrator from Hereford.
- Miles Asteri: A 37-year-old veterinary nurse from Worcestershire.
- Mollie Pearce: A 21-year-old disability model from Bristol.
- Paul Gorton: A 36-year-old business manager from Manchester.
‘The Traitor UK’ FAQ
The Traitors UK airs on BBC One in the UK. It is also available to stream in full and for free on BBC iPlayer.
Looking to stream The Traitors UK outside the UK? Options include Paramount Plus, Peacock, 10 play, and more. Check out the list of streaming options around the world above.
Irish fans can watch both seasons of The Traitors UK on Sky TV.
Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski, and Meryl Williams were the winners of The Traitors UK Season 1. They split the season’s £101,050 prize pot three ways.
No, The Traitors UK does not stream on Netflix. However, depending on where you are, you can stream it on BBC iPlayer, Sky Go, Peacock, 10 play, Paramount Plus, CTV, and Crave.
Yes, you can find both seasons of The Traitors UK on BBC iPlayer.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!