Watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in 2023 Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in 2023

True crime fans are going to love this! Kelly Siegler takes us beyond the headlines of Texas’s most harrowing homicides in her new show. Here’s how to watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler online!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ in another country?

While you can watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in the U.S.

Watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Peacock logo.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is the streaming home of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service after they air on Oxygen True Crime, where they’ll be available on-demand. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Plex logo

Plex

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service that is completely free to use. The streamer will stream Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Logo YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

Cord cutter YouTube TV is a great way to watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler live as it airs on Oxygen True Crime. YouTube TV is a cord-cutting service with a noteworthy library of on-demand content and live TV. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Hulu logo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None

Hulu’s cord-cutting arm, Hulu + Live TV, carries the Oxygen True Cime Network. It is a great way to catch episodes of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler live as they air. Note that regular Hulu does not carry the show, so you won’t be able to watch it on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ outside the U.S.

Hayu logo

Hayu

Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is your best bet for streaming Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Episodes should stream after they air in the U.S. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

How to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ for free

Plex logo

Plex

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service that is completely free to use. The streamer will stream Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Plex is available in most countries around the world; however, the content library varies by region. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

What is ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ about?

Watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

Kelly Siegler is back to satiate our thirst for true crime with her new show, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Siegler, a former state prosecutor, will take us behind the headlines of the “most harrowing homicides and toughest trials in Texas history.” She’ll share insights, give us access to these cases like never before, and reveal how perpetrators are brought to justice. Case investigators and victims’ families will also appear on the series.

‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ release date

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler will air on Oxygen True Crime from November 18, 2023. It will be available to stream on Peacock.

