Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in 2023 Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in 2023
True crime fans are going to love this! Kelly Siegler takes us beyond the headlines of Texas’s most harrowing homicides in her new show. Here’s how to watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler online!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ in another country?
While you can watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ online in the U.S.
Watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is the streaming home of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service after they air on Oxygen True Crime, where they’ll be available on-demand. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Plex
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service that is completely free to use. The streamer will stream Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Cord cutter YouTube TV is a great way to watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler live as it airs on Oxygen True Crime. YouTube TV is a cord-cutting service with a noteworthy library of on-demand content and live TV. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None
Hulu’s cord-cutting arm, Hulu + Live TV, carries the Oxygen True Cime Network. It is a great way to catch episodes of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler live as they air. Note that regular Hulu does not carry the show, so you won’t be able to watch it on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ outside the U.S.
Hayu
Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is your best bet for streaming Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Episodes should stream after they air in the U.S. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.
How to watch ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ for free
Plex
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Plex is an ad-supported free streaming service that is completely free to use. The streamer will stream Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Plex is available in most countries around the world; however, the content library varies by region. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ about?
Kelly Siegler is back to satiate our thirst for true crime with her new show, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. Siegler, a former state prosecutor, will take us behind the headlines of the “most harrowing homicides and toughest trials in Texas history.” She’ll share insights, give us access to these cases like never before, and reveal how perpetrators are brought to justice. Case investigators and victims’ families will also appear on the series.
‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ release date
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler will air on Oxygen True Crime from November 18, 2023. It will be available to stream on Peacock.
‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ on?
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler airs on Oxygen True Crime. The show will stream on Peacock.
ls ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’ on Hulu?
Yes, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler is available to watch live on Hulu + Live TV. It does not stream on-demand on regular Hulu.
What countries is Hayu available in?
Hayu is currently only available in the following countries: the UK, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.
Who is Kelly Siegler?
Kelly Siegler was the former Harris County, State of Texas prosecutor. Siegler was also the Bureau Chief of the Special Crimes Bureau. Siegler resigned from the DA’s office in May 2008 and has become a true crime personality ever since, most known for her appearances on the show Cold Justice.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!