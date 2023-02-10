Love Island USA is a spin-off of the British dating reality TV series of the same name. Following a group of glamorous singletons thrown together in a California villa, contestants get to know each other better and eventually pick their favorite person to “couple up” with. There’s plenty of drama between the romance, flamed by a series of challenges that put to test each couple’s compatibility, mental ability, and physicality. Contestants are eliminated through public votes and re-couplings, and the public gets to decide who wins the series by casting votes during the final week. The winning couple will receive a combined $100,000. As a final test of trust, only one contestant of the winning couple gets the prize money and must choose if they will share it with their partner.