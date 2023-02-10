Where to Watch Love Island USA Where to Watch Love Island USA
It’s time to binge Love Island USA Season 4! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the show, we’ve got you covered with all the ways to watch Love Island USA online.
What is Love Island USA about?
Love Island USA is a spin-off of the British dating reality TV series of the same name. Following a group of glamorous singletons thrown together in a California villa, contestants get to know each other better and eventually pick their favorite person to “couple up” with. There’s plenty of drama between the romance, flamed by a series of challenges that put to test each couple’s compatibility, mental ability, and physicality. Contestants are eliminated through public votes and re-couplings, and the public gets to decide who wins the series by casting votes during the final week. The winning couple will receive a combined $100,000. As a final test of trust, only one contestant of the winning couple gets the prize money and must choose if they will share it with their partner.
Love Island USA release date
Hosted by Sarah Hyland, all 12 episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 aired between July and September 2022. Fans of the show can look forward to Summer 2023, when Love Island USA Season 5 premieres.
Watch Love Island USA Season 4 online on Peacock
When it comes to watching Love Island USA 2022 in the U.S., Peacock is the platform to have. The streaming platform is the new home of Love Island USA, with future seasons set to debut exclusively on the platform.
Catch up on Love Island USA for free on 9Now
The Australian streaming service 9Now is great for streaming every season of Love Island USA—and it’s free! Simply create an account and start streaming Love Island USA.
Watch older seasons of Love Island USA on Paramount+
If you’re new to Love Island USA, you’ll want to catch up on Seasons 1-3. Paramount+ is where you’ll find them for free, along with plenty of other great reality content. If you’re new to Paramount+, be sure to take advantage of their seven-day free trial!
Stream Love Island USA Season 4 online with CTV
You can catch up on Love Island USA 2022 with Candian broadcaster CTV. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content that is available for all to stream, while some content, like Love Island USA, requires an existing cable subscription.
Watch Love Island USA 2022 on NEON
Watch Seasons 3 and 4 of Love Island USA streaming service NEON. You will need an IP address in New Zealand and a NEON account to start streaming. NEON comes with a seven-day free trial.
Who were the contestants in Love Island Season 4?
Love Island USA Season 4 brought a smoking-hot batch of Islanders to heat up our screens. Here's the lineup of Love Island USA 2022 contestants:
Felipe — 32, international model
Andy — 23, realtor
Jesse — 27, courier
Isaiah — 21, waiter
Timmy — 29, trainer and real estate agent
Sydney — 22, manager at a tech startup
Zeta — 29, babysitter and model
Deborah (Deb) — 26, assistant
Courtney — 24, stylist
Sereniti — 28, bartender
Love Island USA FAQ
Can you watch Love Island USA on Hulu?
Love Island USA isn’t streaming on Hulu. You can find newer seasons of the hit reality series on Peacock, while older seasons can be found on Paramount Plus. You can also stream all seasons of Love Island USA on the UK-based ITVX for free.
Does HBO Max have Love Island USA?
Love Island USA isn’t streaming on HBO Max. You can find newer seasons of the hit reality series on Peacock, while older seasons can be found on Paramount Plus. You can also stream all seasons of Love Island USA on the UK-based ITVX for free.
Can I watch Love Island USA on Netflix?
Love Island USA isn’t streaming on Netflix. You can find newer seasons of the hit reality series on Peacock, while older seasons can be found on Paramount Plus. You can also stream all seasons of Love Island USA on the UK-based ITVX for free.
Will Love Island USA be on UK TV?
British viewers can watch Love Island USA for free on ITVX.
Is Love Island USA on BritBox?
Love Island USA isn’t available on BritBox.
