Watch 600-lb Life on Hulu + Live TV

As the name suggests, Hulu + Live TV is a popular cord-cutting option that offers several TV channels, including TLC. Simply search for TLC to tune in to the show—though note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

If you’d prefer to watch past seasons, regular Hulu carries seasons 1 and 2 of My 600-lb Life—and there’s even a 30-day free trial.