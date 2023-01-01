Where to watch My 600-lb Life
Dr. Now is back, with a whole new cast of men and women looking to turn their lives around. Read on for all the ways to stream My 600-lb Life Season 11 online.
What is My 600-lb Life about?
My 600-lb Life is a U.S. reality TV series that follows the weight loss journeys of morbidly obese individuals. Under the care and guidance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (also simply known as Dr. Now), each episode documents a year in each patient’s life, including their attempts at losing weight and the results of their journey.
When does My 600-lb Life come out?
My 600-lb Life Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes are expected to air weekly at the same time.
Where to stream My 600-lb Life
My 600-lb Life airs on cable network TLC, with episodes available to stream the same day on Discovery+. Prefer to watch each episode live, but don’t have cable? You can also livestream TLC through cord-cutting services such as Philo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Watch My 600-lb Life on TLC
TLC (a.k.a The Learning Channel) is a U.S. cable channel that has carried My 600-lb Life since 2012. You’ll be able to stream the latest season of My 600-lb (and all past seasons) via go.tlc.com or with the TLC GO app. Note that you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
How to stream My 600-lb Life on Discovery Plus
Discovery+ is the online streaming service of The Discovery Channel. Fans of My 600-lb Life can catch every episode (including past seasons) on Discovery+ the same day it airs on TLC, and a seven-day free trial is available. Discovery+ is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.
Watch My 600-lb Life on Philo
Philo carries over 60 live channels, one of which is TLC. On top of that, all past episodes of My 600-lb Life are also available on demand. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Stream My 600-lb Life on YouTube TV
YouTube TV also includes several entertainment channels such as TLC, and even carries all past seasons of My 600-lb Life. It’s another way to catch every episode of My 600-lb Life Season 11 live, and there’s also a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch 600-lb Life on Hulu + Live TV
As the name suggests, Hulu + Live TV is a popular cord-cutting option that offers several TV channels, including TLC. Simply search for TLC to tune in to the show—though note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
If you’d prefer to watch past seasons, regular Hulu carries seasons 1 and 2 of My 600-lb Life—and there’s even a 30-day free trial.
My 600-lb Life FAQs
Is My 600-lb Life scripted?
Though the showrunners claim that the series is unscripted, fans are skeptical of the authenticity of certain scenes. Back in 2018, show participant Steven Assanti clarified that while there was no acting involved, there were many reshoots and retakes of key moments. In other words, it’s as “real” as you can expect from reality TV.
