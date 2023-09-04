Watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 online from anywhere in 2023
Ready for more Plath family adventures? Here’s how to watch Welcome to Plathville, wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in another country?
Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in the U.S.
Watch Welcome to Plathville with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Discovery Plus
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of TLC. All seasons of Welcome to Plathville are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from Welcome to Plathville Season 5 will stream at the same time they air. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Streaming service Max streams every season of Welcome to Plathville on-demand. Like on its sister streamer Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Fubo offers a few ways to stream Welcome to Plathville. The cord-cutter will stream episodes as they air live on TLC, and should become available for on-demand streaming after. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
Watch episodes of Welcome to Plathville Season 5 on DirecTV Stream live while they air on TLC. Episodes are available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons (from season 4 onwards) of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in the UK
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Welcome to Plathville in the UK. Season 5 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. British viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in Australia
Foxtel Now
Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial
In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries the two seasons of Welcome to Plathville. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Australian viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
How to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ for free
Unfortunately, Welcome to Plathville does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ about?
Join the Plaths, a conservative Christian family living in rural Georgia, in Welcome to Plathville. The show delves into the dynamics of the family, which includes parents Kim and Barry, and their nine children, as they navigate challenges arising from their strict upbringing, limited technological exposure, and the contrasting worldviews and lifestyles of the older children who begin to question and deviate from the family's traditional values.
What to expect from ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5
From new tattoos to new hobbies, the Plath family is back and better than ever. Emotions run high following Barry and Kim’s separation, and relationships continue to buckle under the weight of change. Expect a hearty dose of family dynamics, rebellion, and the age-old clash between tradition and the 21st century.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 release date
Welcome to Plathville Season 5 streams weekly from September 5, 2023.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ cast
Welcome to Plathville introduced viewers to Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ FAQ
Where can I watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in Canada?
Unfortunately, Welcome to Plathville isn’t available on subscription streaming services in Canada. The show is available to rent or purchase from PVOD providers like Apple TV and Google Play, though.
Where can I watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in France?
Unfortunately, Welcome to Plathville isn’t available on streaming services in France.
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Disney Plus?
No, Welcome to Plathville isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Yes, you can watch Welcome to Plathville on Roku by adding TLC Go to your Roku device.
To add the channel, simply search for TLC Go on the channel store of your Roku device. Note that you may need to link your TV provider to access the channel.
Yes, you can stream episodes of Welcome to Plathville on Sling TV. Note that the cord-cutter doesn’t stream the show on-demand, so you must tune in when it airs.
