Watch Welcome to Plathville online

Watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 online from anywhere in 2023

Ready for more Plath family adventures? Here’s how to watch Welcome to Plathville, wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in another country?

While you can watch Welcome to Plathville by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in the U.S.

Watch Welcome to Plathville with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming home of TLC. All seasons of Welcome to Plathville are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from Welcome to Plathville Season 5 will stream at the same time they air. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max streams every season of Welcome to Plathville on-demand. Like on its sister streamer Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to stream Welcome to Plathville. The cord-cutter will stream episodes as they air live on TLC, and should become available for on-demand streaming after. Past seasons of the show are also available to stream now. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

Watch episodes of Welcome to Plathville Season 5 on DirecTV Stream live while they air on TLC. Episodes are available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons (from season 4 onwards) of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. American viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Welcome to Plathville in the UK. Season 5 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. British viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ online in Australia

Foxtel Now logo

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial

In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries the two seasons of Welcome to Plathville. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. Australian viewers watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ for free

Unfortunately, Welcome to Plathville does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

What is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ about?

First Look At The New Season | Welcome To Plathville | TLC

Join the Plaths, a conservative Christian family living in rural Georgia, in Welcome to Plathville. The show delves into the dynamics of the family, which includes parents Kim and Barry, and their nine children, as they navigate challenges arising from their strict upbringing, limited technological exposure, and the contrasting worldviews and lifestyles of the older children who begin to question and deviate from the family's traditional values.

What to expect from ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

From new tattoos to new hobbies, the Plath family is back and better than ever. Emotions run high following Barry and Kim’s separation, and relationships continue to buckle under the weight of change. Expect a hearty dose of family dynamics, rebellion, and the age-old clash between tradition and the 21st century.

Watch Welcome to Plathville

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 release date

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 streams weekly from September 5, 2023.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ cast

Welcome to Plathville cast image

Welcome to Plathville introduced viewers to Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on?
Where can I watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in Canada?
Where can I watch ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in France?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Disney Plus?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Amazon Prime Video?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Roku?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Sling TV?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Fubo?
Is ‘Welcome to Plathville’ on Max?
