Celebrities conceal their identities and compete in a singing competition like no other. Guessing who hides under those costumes is part of the fun, but the hilarity of how eccentric some of them are is just icing on the cake. Season 9 of The Masked Singer includes themed nights dedicated to New York, Superheroes, Sesame Street, Country music, the 80s, and everyone’s favorite Swedish supergroup, ABBA.

Every episode of The Masked Singer has a winner, and the "losing" performer who has received the fewest votes from the judges and the audience must unmask themself. That is, unless the judges save them from elimination using the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell—a first on the show. It’s an exciting season, with an updated stage design to accommodate an even larger audience, double unmaskings, and sudden elimination rounds!