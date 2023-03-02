Where to Watch The Masked Singer Where to Watch The Masked Singer
The biggest names in entertainment put their singing skills to the test to take home the Golden Mask trophy—all while dressed in eccentric costumes. Here’s how to watch The Masked Singer online.
What is The Masked Singer about?
Celebrities conceal their identities and compete in a singing competition like no other. Guessing who hides under those costumes is part of the fun, but the hilarity of how eccentric some of them are is just icing on the cake. Season 9 of The Masked Singer includes themed nights dedicated to New York, Superheroes, Sesame Street, Country music, the 80s, and everyone’s favorite Swedish supergroup, ABBA.
Every episode of The Masked Singer has a winner, and the "losing" performer who has received the fewest votes from the judges and the audience must unmask themself. That is, unless the judges save them from elimination using the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell—a first on the show. It’s an exciting season, with an updated stage design to accommodate an even larger audience, double unmaskings, and sudden elimination rounds!
When does The Masked Singer Season 9 premiere?
The Masked Singer 2023 premiered on FOX on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing weekly.
Where to watch The Masked Singer online
The Masked Singer 2023 is airing on U.S. network FOX, and you can also catch it on Hulu, fuboTV, Tubi, and Sling, or Canada’s CTV.
Watch The Masked Singer live on FOX
FOX is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream The Masked Singer online via fox.com or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription to access the service.
Watch The Masked Singer on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for The Masked Singer. Viewers can stream the show live through Hulu + Live TV, or catch episodes on demand the next day with the regular Hulu platform. Hulu carries all past seasons of the singing competition for you to catch-up on. A seven-day free trial is available for regular Hulu (but not the Live TV version); you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Stream The Masked Singer for free on Tubi
Tubi carries an extensive library of content that’s available completely free, though with occasional ads. While Season 9 of The Masked Singer isn’t available yet, you can stream Seasons 1 to 8 right now.
Watch The Masked Singer Season 9 on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries FOX and offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream The Masked Singer 2023, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Past seasons are also available on-demand. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch The Masked Singer on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Catch The Masked Singer on FuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as FOX. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch The Masked Singer on CTV
Canadian fans can catch The Masked Singer on CTV. Simply visit the CTV website or use the CTV Go app to start streaming. CTV has a library of ad-supported content, while some content, like earlier seasons of The Masked Singer, requires an existing cable subscription. Right now, CTV has made Season 9’s premiere free for all to stream.
Catch-up on earlier seasons of The Masked Singer on ITV
No word on a British release of The Masked Singer Season 9, but British fans can get their fix on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) by catching up on Season 4. Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.
Watch The Masked Singer on Roku
If you have a Roku device, you can catch all seasons of The Masked Singer by adding Hulu to your Roku device.
Who is in The Masked Singer Season 9?
Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger all return to The Masked Singer, along with host Nick Cannon. Eliminated contestants so far have included Dick Van Dyke ("Gnome"), Sara Evans ("Mustang"), Howie Mandel ("Rock Lobster"), Debbie Gibson ("Night Owl"), and Grandmaster Flash ("Polar Bear"). Still in contention are "Axolotl," "California Roll," and "Medusa," among others. No word on which celebrities are competing, but that’s part of the fun—guessing who is behind the costumes!
The Masked Singer FAQs
Where can I watch all seasons of The Masked Singer?
Can’t get enough of The Masked Singer? Binge all seasons on Hulu.
Can I watch The Masked Singer on Prime Video?
No, The Masked Singer isn’t available on Prime Video.
Can I watch The Masked Singer on Peacock?
No, The Masked Singer isn’t available to stream on Peacock.
Can I watch The Masked Singer on YouTube TV?
Yes, you can stream The Masked Singer on YouTube TV. New episodes are made available the day after it airs on FOX.
Who won The Masked Singer 2022?
Former Glee star Amber Riley won Season 8 of The Masked Singer. Riley wore a costume dubbed “Harp.”
