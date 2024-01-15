Where to watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ online from anywhereWhere to watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ online from anywhere
Peek into the lives of eight women who have risen to fame for their Mormon MomTok—and other—antics. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is the perfect watch if you’re in the mood for a bit of salaciousness and scandal. Here’s everything you need to know to stream the show.
Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Hulu
Hulu is the home of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in the U.S. and you can stream every episode of the show on demand. The plans and bundles on offer—which you can pay for with a U.S. debit or credit card, PayPal, or a Hulu gift card—are priced to suit a range of budgets. Plus, you can take advantage of a free trial if you’re new to the service. Keep in mind that you’ll need to provide a U.S. billing address when creating an account.
Disney+
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available exclusively on Disney+ in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK. Whether you’re in Canada, New Zealand, or another one of these countries, you can sign up for a Disney+ account by providing your email address and creating a password.
The library of content you see when you log in to Disney+ will change depending on your location. For example, the shows on offer would look different in Ireland and the UK. When you’re traveling abroad, you can use ExpressVPN to change your virtual location back to your home country and keep watching without any hiccups.
Where to watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ online for free
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives does not stream on the best free streaming services but is available exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. Disney+ is always pay-to-play, but viewers in the U.S. can take advantage of Hulu’s free trial to watch the show without having to pay a cent.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’in another country?
What is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ about?
The Secret Lies of Mormon Wives follows eight wives and mothers from Provo, Utah, who are associated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The show gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of these women, chronicling all of the drama that comes along as they attempt to dance and lip-sync their way to TikTok virality.
What is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ swinging drama
In May 2022, Mormon wife and TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul started a livestream on TikTok and confessed that she, her husband, and other couples from the MomTok group had been “soft swinging.”
The spouse-swapping arrangement is at odds with what the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints usually describes as its values (think loyalty and devotion). This piqued loads of viewers’ interest, driving the first episode of the show to become Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024.
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2 release date
Following the success of the first eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, streaming execs have confirmed that the show will return to Hulu and Disney+ in early 2025. The streaming platform has signed the wives for another 20 episodes, but it’s yet to be seen whether this will be broadcast as one or two seasons.
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast
From serious practicing members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to lapsed followers, these are the women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives:
- Taylor Frankie Paul: MomTok creator and mother of two, Taylor gained attention in 2022 after revealing her involvement in the “soft swinging” scandal.
- Whitney Leavitt: The new leader of the MomTok group, Whitney has two children and is pregnant with her third for the duration of season 1.
- Mikayla Matthews: A former teen mom, 24-year-old Mikayla has three children with her husband, Jace Terry.
- Demi Engemann: A 30-year-old momfluencer with a daughter from a previous marriage and two stepsons.
- Jennifer Affleck: Known for her humorous TikTok content, Jennifer is wife to Zac Affleck (cousin to Ben and Casey) and a mom of two.
- Layla Taylor: At 23, Layla is the youngest Secret Lives cast member. She’s a divorced single mother of two boys.
- Jessi Ngatikaura: Hairstylist, salon owner, and hair extension entrepreneur Jessi has two children and one stepchild with her husband Jordan.
- Mayci Neeley: A former Division 1 tennis player at Brigham Young University and founder of a natal nutrition company, Mayci is a married mom of two.
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ FAQ
When you’re Down Under, you can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Disney+. The show is part of the Star content lineup and a standard Disney+ subscription will give you access to all episodes of the series.
Canadian viewers can stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Disney+. Signing up for a Disney+ account in Canada is simple; all you need is a valid email address and password.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available on Disney+ in the UK. Every episode of season 1 is streaming now, and season 2 is set to be added in early 2025, so you won’t have to wait long to dive into even more drama.
Kiwis can watch all eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on demand on Disney+. You can stream them slowly or binge-watch them all in one sitting. Be sure to connect to ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming, before you watch. With unlimited bandwidth, VPN data limits that affect your streaming are a thing of the past!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available on Disney+ in Ireland. It’s included in the Star tab that comes standard with every Disney+ subscription offered on the Emerald Isle.
No, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is not streaming on Netflix. The series is exclusively available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in other regions, including the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives isn’t scripted, but it does feature a variety of producer-led plotlines. These story arcs are designed to increase the entertainment value of the show and can influence how certain situations or cast members are portrayed.
There are eight episodes in season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The series has been renewed for an additional 20 episodes, but it’s yet to be confirmed whether these will span one or two seasons. Season 2 is set to premiere in early 2025.
Yes, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available on Disney+ in various regions, including Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s part of the Star content lineup, which is included in all Disney+ subscriptions.
If you’re outside the U.S., you can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Disney+. The series is included in the Star content catalog for regions like the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
