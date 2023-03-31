There’s probably no show with a more literal name than Farmer Wants a Wife. Based on the British reality show of the same name, the revamped U.S. version sees four radishing bachelor farmers attempt to find a potential partner from a pool of single city gals who have decided to trade the comforts of city living for the heartland. The women are split into four groups and sent to the farms of each bachelor. Drama ensues as they attempt to win the hearts of the hunky farmers while learning the ins and outs of country life. Who said you couldn’t find love while feeding cattle and baling hay?

This is only the second iteration of the American version of Farmer Wants a Wife. The first aired way back in 2008 on The CW but featured a format more akin to The Bachelor and was allegedly a little fictionalized.