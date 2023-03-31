Where to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Where to watch Farmer Wants a Wife
Time for a new wheat-ly reality TV routine! After a 15-year break, Farmer Wants a Wife returns to the small screen to help bachelor farmers find a potential romantic partner. Here’s your handy guide for all the ways to watch Farmer Wants a Wife online.
What is Farmer Wants a Wife about?
There’s probably no show with a more literal name than Farmer Wants a Wife. Based on the British reality show of the same name, the revamped U.S. version sees four radishing bachelor farmers attempt to find a potential partner from a pool of single city gals who have decided to trade the comforts of city living for the heartland. The women are split into four groups and sent to the farms of each bachelor. Drama ensues as they attempt to win the hearts of the hunky farmers while learning the ins and outs of country life. Who said you couldn’t find love while feeding cattle and baling hay?
This is only the second iteration of the American version of Farmer Wants a Wife. The first aired way back in 2008 on The CW but featured a format more akin to The Bachelor and was allegedly a little fictionalized.
When will Farmer Wants a Wife premiere?
Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 premiered on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly on Fox and are made available for catch-up the next day on Hulu.
Where to watch Farmer Wants a Wife online
Cultivating relationships on cultivated land is all in a day’s work for the contestants of Farmer Wants a Wife. The 2023 edition airs on FOX and is available on streamers like Hulu and YouTube TV. Select seasons of the uber-successful Australian version can be found on Channel 4 in the UK.
Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox
Fox is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 online via various cord-cutting services, fox.com, or with the FOX NOW app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or streaming subscription to access the service.
Stream Farmer Wants a Wife on-demand on Hulu
Cut the cord? Hulu is the best option for streaming Farmer Wants a Wife. Episodes are made available for next-day streaming on the platform. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries FOX and offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Farmer Wants a Wife, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Cut the cord and watch Farmer Wants a Wife on SlingTV
A popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to FOX as part of its Sling Blue subscription. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Fubo
While Fubo is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as Fox. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and you can even stream selected episodes from past seasons on demand. fuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Catch up on The Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 4
Keen to check out the wildly successful Australian version of the rural dating show? Binge seasons 7 to 11 of The Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 4.
Watch The Farmer Wants a Wife Season 11 on TVNZ+
With New Zealand’s free-to-air TV channel TVNZ, you can watch season 11 of The Farmer Wants a Wife for free on their streaming service TVNZ+. Note that this is the Australian version of the dating show. You will need to create a free TVNZ+ account before you can start streaming.
Who is in the Farmer Wants a Wife cast?
Farmer Wants a Wife introduces a group of single city women to four bachelor farmers who, well, are looking for a wife. The farmers looking for love this season are:
Allen Foster, 32, Williamsport, TN
Hunter Grayson, 31, Watkinsville, GA
Landon Heaton, 35, Alva, OK
Ryan Black, 32, Shelby, NC
The unscripted show is hosted by country singer Jennifer Nettles.
Farmer Wants a Wife FAQs
Can you watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Netflix?
No, Farmer Wants a Wife isn’t available to stream on Netflix.
How long is Season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife?
A complete episode list for the season has yet to be revealed, though other international versions run for about 10 episodes per season.
Are any of The Farmer Wants a Wife couples still together?
The Farmer Wants a Wife is the name of the Australian version of the reality TV show. The logline of this dating show might lend itself to jokes, but it is possibly the most successful dating reality TV show ever. The Australian version of the show has spanned 12 seasons, 10 couples are still together, and most have children.
According to FOX, the series as a whole has resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children.
Is Farmer Wants a Wife filmed on their own farms?
Yes, Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 is filmed on the four farms owned by the farmers. The farmers teach their potential partners the ins and outs of farm life while cultivating connections.
