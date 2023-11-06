Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Wipeout online

Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ 2023 online

Recognize those big red balls? Get ready for more Wipeout; here’s how to watch the new season from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Wipeout’ in another country?

While you can watch Wipeout by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in the U.S.

Watch Wipeout with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Max logo

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Max is the streaming home of the new, revived Wipeout. All TBS-produced seasons stream on the platform, with new episodes added after they air. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

Cut the cord? DirecTV Stream carries TBS and is a great way to watch episodes of Wipeout live as they air. Note that episodes are not available on-demand. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Logo YouTube TV

YouTubeTV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

Another great cord cutter is YouTube TV. The streamer carries TBS, so you can watch Wipeout live as it airs. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of the generous free trial. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in Australia

Blue play button.

Prime Video

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Down under? Prime Video carries all pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Binge streaming service logo

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: None

Select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout are streaming on BINGE in Australia. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in Canada

Crave Canada logo

Crave

Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Canadian streaming service Crave is the streaming service of choice for those looking to stream the revived Wipeout in Canada. The streamer carries all seasons on demand. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Pluto TV logo

Pluto TV

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Pluto TV carries select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. The service is completely free to use, but you will need to put up with some ads. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in the UK

Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Looking to stream for free? Channel 4 carries select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. It’s completely free to stream on Channel 4, though you will need to sign up for an account and put up with some ads. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Blue play button.

Prime Video

Price: From 9 GBP/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video streams six seasons of the pre-revival Wipeout on its service. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

How to watch ‘Wipeout’ for free

Unfortunately, the newer, TBS-produced seasons of Wipeout are not streaming on the best free streaming services. However, you can watch older seasons of Wipeout for free on services like Pluto TV and Channel 4.

What is ‘Wipeout’ about?

Wipeout Premieres November 7th - New Season Trailer | TBS

Wipeout is a game show that features contestants navigating a series of obstacle courses and physical challenges. Subjecting themselves to humorous and often painful-looking wipeouts, the contestants race against the clock to complete courses in a bid to win a cash prize.

Wipeout originally ran for seven seasons on ABC and was hosted by John Henson, John Anderson, and Jill Wagner. The show was revived in 2021 on TBS, and is now hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.

Wipeout release date

‘Wipeout’ 2023 release date

Wipeout 2023 will air on TBS from November 7, 2023. Episodes will be streaming on Max after they air.

