Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ 2023 online
Recognize those big red balls? Get ready for more Wipeout; here’s how to watch the new season from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Wipeout’ in another country?
While you can watch Wipeout by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in the U.S.
Watch Wipeout with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Max
Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None
Max is the streaming home of the new, revived Wipeout. All TBS-produced seasons stream on the platform, with new episodes added after they air. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
Cut the cord? DirecTV Stream carries TBS and is a great way to watch episodes of Wipeout live as they air. Note that episodes are not available on-demand. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
YouTubeTV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Another great cord cutter is YouTube TV. The streamer carries TBS, so you can watch Wipeout live as it airs. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of the generous free trial. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in Australia
Prime Video
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Down under? Prime Video carries all pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
BINGE
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: None
Select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout are streaming on BINGE in Australia. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in Canada
Crave
Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Canadian streaming service Crave is the streaming service of choice for those looking to stream the revived Wipeout in Canada. The streamer carries all seasons on demand. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Pluto TV carries select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. The service is completely free to use, but you will need to put up with some ads. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Where to watch ‘Wipeout’ online in the UK
Channel 4
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Looking to stream for free? Channel 4 carries select pre-revival seasons of Wipeout. It’s completely free to stream on Channel 4, though you will need to sign up for an account and put up with some ads. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Prime Video
Price: From 9 GBP/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial
Prime Video streams six seasons of the pre-revival Wipeout on its service. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
How to watch ‘Wipeout’ for free
Unfortunately, the newer, TBS-produced seasons of Wipeout are not streaming on the best free streaming services. However, you can watch older seasons of Wipeout for free on services like Pluto TV and Channel 4.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
What is ‘Wipeout’ about?
Wipeout is a game show that features contestants navigating a series of obstacle courses and physical challenges. Subjecting themselves to humorous and often painful-looking wipeouts, the contestants race against the clock to complete courses in a bid to win a cash prize.
Wipeout originally ran for seven seasons on ABC and was hosted by John Henson, John Anderson, and Jill Wagner. The show was revived in 2021 on TBS, and is now hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.
‘Wipeout’ 2023 release date
Wipeout 2023 will air on TBS from November 7, 2023. Episodes will be streaming on Max after they air.
‘Wipeout’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Wipeout’ on?
Wipeout airs on TBS and streams on Max.
How much is the ‘Wipeout’ cash prize?
The Wipeout cash prize is 25,000 USD.
Is ‘Wipeout’ streaming on Disney Plus?
No, Wipeout doesn’t stream on Disney Plus.
Is ‘Wipeout’ streaming on Max?
Yes, the new Wipeout streams exclusively on Max.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!