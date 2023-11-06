Wipeout is a game show that features contestants navigating a series of obstacle courses and physical challenges. Subjecting themselves to humorous and often painful-looking wipeouts, the contestants race against the clock to complete courses in a bid to win a cash prize.

Wipeout originally ran for seven seasons on ABC and was hosted by John Henson, John Anderson, and Jill Wagner. The show was revived in 2021 on TBS, and is now hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.