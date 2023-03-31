Where to watch Ghost Hunters Where to watch Ghost Hunters
Scouring the creepiest and darkest haunts for proof of the paranormal, Ghost Hunters is back for a spectre-cular 16th season. Check out our guide for all the ways to watch Ghost Hunters in 2023.
What is Ghost Hunters about?
The show that launched paranormal TV is back for its 16th season. From the safety of your own couch, join the Ghost Hunters as they traverse the U.S. to investigate paranormal activity in eerie locations like the abandoned 125-year-old Californian prison, The Bastille and even the Hoover Dam. Will this season bring definitive proof of ghostly apparitions, or will there only be more unexplained noises? Season 16 promises frightening phenomena, restless spirits, and a dark energy threatening to upend a marriage.
When does Ghost Hunters Season 16 premiere?
Thursday is your new fright night! Ghost Hunters premieres on April 6, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET Eight one-hour-long episodes will air weekly on the Travel Channel and Discovery+.
Where to watch Ghost Hunters online
Follow Ghost Hunters online as it airs weekly on the streaming service Discovery+. Past seasons of the show are also available on Prime Video.
Watch Ghost Hunters online on Discovery+
Fans of the paranormal can catch every episode of Ghost Hunters on Discovery+ the same day it airs on the Travel Channel. The streamer also has seasons 14 and 15 ready to binge. Seasons 12 and 13 of the show are also available on Discovery+ under the name Ghost Hunters Classic.
Discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial and is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.
Watch Ghost Hunters on YouTube TV
YouTube TV has many entertainment channels, including the Travel Channel. It has seasons 14 and 15 of Ghost Hunters on demand and is another way to catch season 16 when it airs. YouTube TV offers a seven-day free trial for new users. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Ghost Hunters on-demand on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries the Travel Channel. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Catch up on older seasons of Ghost Hunters on Prime Video
Seasons 1 to 13 of Ghost Hunters are available on Prime Video under the name Ghost Hunters Classic. However, you will need a Discovery+ on Amazon subscription to stream the show. A seven-day free trial is available.
Stream the Ghost Hunters International on Peacock
Can’t get enough of Ghost Hunters? The spin-off show Ghost Hunters International will be right up your alley. Traveling the globe to investigate haunted locations, the three-season-long show is streaming on Peacock. A seven-day free trial is available for new users.
Who is in the Ghost Hunters cast?
When given a choice between a 9-to-5 office job or staking out haunted houses dead in the night, most of us would pick the former. But not the Ghost Hunters foursome:
Dave Tango
Jason Hawes
Shari DeBenedetti
Steve Gonsalves
Ghost Hunters Season 16 will also feature special guest actor Chandler Riggs of The Walking Dead fame, and guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens.
Ghost Hunters FAQs
Can I watch Ghost Hunters on Hulu?
Ghost Hunters isn’t available to stream on Hulu, but you can watch it on Hulu + Live TV via The Travel Channel.
Where can I watch older seasons of Ghost Hunters?
Stream older seasons of Ghost Hunters on Prime Video. Seasons 1 to 13 are dubbed Ghost Hunters Classic, and you will need a Discovery+ on Amazon subscription to stream.
Where can I watch Ghost Hunters Classic?
All 13 seasons of Ghost Hunters Classic are available on Prime Video with a Discovery+ on Amazon subscription. Seasons 12 and 13 of Ghost Hunters Classic are also available on Discovery+.
Where can I watch Ghost Hunters International?
All three seasons of Ghost Hunters International are available to stream on Peacock.
The must-have for reality TV fans
