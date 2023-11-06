Where to watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ 2023 online
Uncover the hidden treasure and unearth the mysteries of Oak Island with the Lagina brothers. Here’s how to watch The Curse of Oak Island online.
Where to watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Discovery Plus
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of the History Channel. All seasons of The Curse of Oak Island are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from the new season will stream at the same time they air.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
DirecTV Stream offers a few ways to watch The Curse of Oak Island. Episodes from the new season stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on the History Channel and become available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Watch episodes of The Curse of Oak Island live as they air on Fubo. The cord-cutter carries the History Channel, making it a great choice for streaming the show live. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Where to watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ online in Australia
BINGE
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Down under? BINGE is a great way to stream select seasons of The Curse of Oak Island on-demand.
Foxtel Now
Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial
In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries select seasons of The Curse of Oak Island. To watch the show on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month.
Where to watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ online in the UK
Discovery Plus
Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch The Curse of Oak Island in the UK. The new season should be added to the streamer's UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand.
How to watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ for free
Unfortunately, The Curse of Oak Island does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ about?
Follow treasure-hunting enthusiasts Rick and Marty Lagina as they dig up the mystery-filled Oak Island in Canada, hoping to uncover all sorts of legendary treasures. Go on wild adventures, complex digs, crazy theories, and historical detective work to solve the island's supposed curse and unlock its hidden secrets. It's a real-life treasure hunt with plenty of excitement and letdowns, but the brothers keep going on the potential of striking it rich.
‘The Curse of Oak Island’ 2023 release date
The Curse of Oak Island 2023 will air on the History Channel from November 7, 2023.
‘The Curse of Oak Island’ FAQ
What channel is ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on?
The Curse of Oak Island airs on the History Channel and streams on Discocery Plus.
Has the Oak Island treasure been found?
While various items have been recovered on the island, no main treasure site of note has been found.
Is ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ streaming on Hulu?
No, The Curse of Oak Island doesn't stream on Hulu.
Is ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ streaming on Netflix?
No, The Curse of Oak Island isn't streaming on Netflix.
