Where to watch Project Runway Where to watch Project Runway
It’s not deja vu! Your favorite designers are back for Project Runway Season 20 (also known as Project Runway All-Stars). Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch all seasons of Project Runway.
What is Project Runway about?
Can you believe it? It’s been 20 years since Project Runway first debuted! This milestone season is being celebrated with returning fan-favorite designers, eager for another shot at the grand prize of 250,000 USD, a feature in Elle Magazine, and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Each 90-minute episode will see the designers take on challenges that test their artistry and push their limits, including "an unconventional challenge that takes everyone by surprise." Will they cut, sew, and werk their way to the grand prize or will they be sent packing at the end of each week?
When does Season 20 of Project Runway premiere?
Project Runway 2023 returns June 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo with a supersized two-part season premiere. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Thursdays and stream on Peacock the next day.
Where to watch Project Runway online
Watch Project Runway Season 20 on Bravo TV or Peacock. You may also find past seasons of the reality program for free on Freevee and Tubi.
Watch Project Runway on Bravo
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of Project Runway Season 20 weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET from June 15. You can watch every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons.
Watch all seasons of Project Runway on Peacock
There’s only one place to watch all seasons of Project Runway, and that’s Peacock. Binge seasons 1 to 19 now as you wait for season 20. Episodes of season 20 will make their way on to Peacock the day after they air on Bravo, so from June 16. Don’t have a Peacock account yet? Take advantage of their seven-day free trial.
Stream older seasons of Project Runway for free on Freevee
What’s better than fashion and free streaming? Fashion shows on free streaming services! One such service is the ad-supported Freevee, which carries seasons 1 to 16 of Project Runway.
To stream on Freevee, you’ll only need an Amazon account. You do not need an Amazon, Amazon Prime, or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Freevee is currently only available in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
Watch Project Runway on Tubi
Another free streaming service to watch Project Runway on is Tubi. The ad-supported streamer also carries seasons 1 to 16 of the show.
Watch Project Runway on Roku
If you have a Roku device, you can find seasons 1 to 16 of Project Runway on The Roku Channel streaming for free.
Watch Project Runway on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for Project Runway. Viewers can stream season 20 live through Hulu + Live TV as it airs from June 15. Hulu also carries select past seasons of the show, namely season 6 and seasons 10-16.
A seven-day free trial is available for regular Hulu (but not the Live TV version); you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Who is in Project Runway Season 20?
Over the course of Project Runway’s 20 years on television, more than 300 designers have competed on the show. Season 20 will see the return of 14 all-star designers:
Kara Saun, Season 1
Nora Pagel, Season 1
Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie, Season 3
Rami Kashou, Season 4
Korto Momolu, Season 5
Mila Hermanovski, Season 7
Viktor Luna, Season 9
Fabio Costa, Season 10
Laurence Basse, Season 15
Bishme Cromartie, Season 17
Hester Sunshine, Season 17
Brittany Allen, Season 18
Anna Yinan Zhou, Season 19
Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste, Season 19
Project Runway 2023 will also see the return of mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Unlike previous seasons, season 20 will not have a host.
Why did Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum leave Project Runway?
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum left their hosting duties on Project Runway after 16 seasons as they felt stifled creatively by the network’s refusal to shake up the show’s formula.
The pair were synonymous with the show, and their departure had a negative impact on the show’s ratings. The show has been plagued with rumors of cancellation with every new season but has kept trudging along.
After leaving Project Runway, Gunn and Klum reunited for Making The Cut, a new reality fashion competition series, on Prime Video in 2020.
Project Runway FAQs
Is Project Runway streaming on Peacock?
Yes, all seasons of Project Runway are streaming on Peacock. New episodes are added to the service the day after they air on Bravo.
Is Project Runway free on Roku?
Yes, seasons 1 to 16 are streaming for free on The Roku Channel.
Where can I watch all seasons of Project Runway?
Watch all seasons of Project Runway on Peacock.
Is Karlie Kloss coming back to Project Runway Season 20?
No, Karlie Kloss will not return to host Project Runway Season 20. The new season will be hostless.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!