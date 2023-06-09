Can you believe it? It’s been 20 years since Project Runway first debuted! This milestone season is being celebrated with returning fan-favorite designers, eager for another shot at the grand prize of 250,000 USD, a feature in Elle Magazine, and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Each 90-minute episode will see the designers take on challenges that test their artistry and push their limits, including "an unconventional challenge that takes everyone by surprise." Will they cut, sew, and werk their way to the grand prize or will they be sent packing at the end of each week?