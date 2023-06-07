Where to watch The Big D Where to watch The Big D
The Big D is saved! Too big for TBS, but USA Network is taking it on. We’re heading to paradise with some divorcees looking to find love again. Here are all the ways to watch The Big D online.
What is The Big D about?
Nope, it’s not a porno. D is for divorce. 12 divorcees are looking to find love again and we’re invited along for the ride!
One of the many shows seemingly inspired by Love Island’s runaway success, The Big D transports freshly divorced couples to a tropical villa in Costa Rica as they search for love again…with their exes in tow. They’ll size each other up and flirt with new flames (maybe even try to rekindle some old ones) while taking part in “ex-ercises.” A contestant gets eliminated every week for not being “relationship material.” Ouch.
The Big D previously aired on TBS but was canceled by Warner Bros. during its merger with Discovery. But The Big D found love again with USA Network, and season 2 will air as part of the channel’s Wednesday night “Hump Day” line-up.
The Big D release date
The Big D season 2 premieres on USA Network on June 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly and will stream on Peacock.
Where to watch The Big D online
The Big D season 2 will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock. You can also watch the show on cord-cutting services Fubo and YouTube TV.
Watch The Big D on USA Network
Watch season 2 of The Big D on cable channel USA Network. You can also stream episodes on its website and app, though you may need an account to access the show. To create an account, you’ll need a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Stream The Big D on Peacock
Have Peacock? Stream episodes of The Big D on-demand on the streaming service. Episodes are made available the next day for streaming. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial on Peacock, and the service is also reasonably priced at 5 USD per month.
Watch The Big D on Fubo
Cut the cord? The streaming service Fubo includes several entertainment channels such as USA Network. It’s another way to catch every episode of The Big D live. Fubo currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch The Big D on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with The Big D as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on USA Network. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Who is in The Big D?
Who better to host and shepard love for divorcees than The Bachlorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers? Their luck in finding love on TV might rub off on these contestants:
Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright: Married for one year but divorced because of conflicts and strained relationships with their in-laws.
Ally Lee and David Mims: Married for five years but divorced after Ally cheated on David.
Ariel Lyndsey and Blair Delgado: Married for four years but divorced after Blair cheated on Ariel.
Casey Costa and Brooks Peters: Married for two years. Reason for divorce unknown.
Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint: Married for a year and a half. Reason for divorce unknown.
Gillian Messina and David Novello: High school sweethearts that were married for four years. Divorced as their relationship got strained during the pandemic.
The Big D FAQs
Who is the host of The Big D?
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers host The Big D. The couple are a success story from the hit dating show, The Bachelorette.
Why did TBS cancel The Big D?
The Big D was canceled on TBS after one season due to the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. The show was culled as part of a wider content write down in an effort for the new company to reduce costs.
Where to watch The Big D Season 1?
At this moment, The Big D Season 1 is unavailable to stream or rent anywhere.
The must-have for reality TV fans
