Nope, it’s not a porno. D is for divorce. 12 divorcees are looking to find love again and we’re invited along for the ride!

One of the many shows seemingly inspired by Love Island’s runaway success, The Big D transports freshly divorced couples to a tropical villa in Costa Rica as they search for love again…with their exes in tow. They’ll size each other up and flirt with new flames (maybe even try to rekindle some old ones) while taking part in “ex-ercises.” A contestant gets eliminated every week for not being “relationship material.” Ouch.

The Big D previously aired on TBS but was canceled by Warner Bros. during its merger with Discovery. But The Big D found love again with USA Network, and season 2 will air as part of the channel’s Wednesday night “Hump Day” line-up.