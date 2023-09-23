Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to watch Snake Oil online

Where to watch ‘Snake Oil’ in 2023 Where to watch ‘Snake Oil’ in 2023

It’s Shark Tank meets comedy competition! In Snake Oil, contestants must determine which bizarre products really do what they claim to—and which are bogus. Here’s how to watch the exciting new series online!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Snake Oil’ in another country?

While viewers outside the U.S. can watch Snake Oil with a U.S. streaming service like Hulu by connecting to a U.S. server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch ‘Snake Oil’ online in the U.S.

Watch Snake Oil with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!

Hulu

Price: From 7.99 USD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Hulu offers a couple of ways to stream Snake Oil. New episodes land on regular Hulu the day after their Fox premiere, and there’s a generous 30-day free trial for new users. 

Prefer to stream the show in real-time weekly? Hulu + Live TV carries the Fox channel. Unlike regular Hulu though, there isn’t a free trial.

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries Fox and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Another great cord-cutter is Fubo. The platform also carries the Fox channel so you can watch Snake Oil episodes as they air weekly. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

How to watch ‘Snake Oil’ for free

At the moment, Snake Oil isn’t streaming for free. You can make use of free trials from platforms such as Hulu and YouTube TV to catch the show for free during the trial period.

What is Snake Oil about?

About Snake Oil game show

Snake Oil is a hilarious game show where contestants will be pitched strange products by charismatic entrepreneurs. The catch? Not all of the products are legit, and the contestants will have to figure out which is which in order to win big bucks!

Along the way, contestants will also be assisted by celebrity coaches, who will provide their opinions on which products they deem authentic.

Snake Oil premiere date

When does Snake Oil premiere?

Snake Oil premiered Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly.

Who is in the Snake Oil cast?

David Spade in Snake Oil cast

Snake Oil is hosted by comedian David Spade, and also features various celebrity advisors such as Adam Devine, Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss, Ice-T, Rob Riggle, and Michelle Williams.

