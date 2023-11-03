Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 online in 2023
These women are doctors and the wives of doctors, and they’re completing their duties with drama, style, and flair.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ in another country?
While you can watch Married to Medicine by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ online in the U.S.
Watch Married to Medicine with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is the streaming service of choice to watch Married to Medicine. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service the day after they air, where they’ll be available on-demand. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None
Cord-cutter Fubo is a great way to watch episodes of Married to Medicine live as they air. Fubo also carries every season of Married to Medicine for on-demand streaming. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None
Hulu’s cord-cutting arm, Hulu + Live TV, carries Bravo. It is one way to catch episodes of Married to Medicine live as they air. Note that regular Hulu does not carry the show, so you won’t be able to watch it on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial
DirecTV Stream offers a few ways to watch Married to Medicine. Episodes from Season 10 stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on Bravo and become available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ outside the U.S.
Hayu
Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is your best bet for streaming Married to Medicine. Episodes should stream after they air in the U.S. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.
How to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ for free
Unfortunately, Married to Medicine does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hayu, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Married to Medicine’ about?
Married to Medicine follows the lives of a group of women in the medical field, including doctors and doctors' wives, as they navigate their professional careers and personal lives. Head into the success, family, and friendship within the Atlantan medical community and all the challenges and drama that arise within this circle.
‘Married to Medicine’ release date
Season 10 of Married to Medicine premieres on November 5, 2023.
‘Married to Medicine’ cast
The eight women in Married to Medicine Season 10 are:
Dr. Alicia Egolum
Dr. Heavenly
Dr. Jackie
Dr. Simone
Lateasha Lunceford
Miss Quad
Phaedra Parks
Toya
‘Married to Medicine’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Married to Medicine’ on?
Married to Medicine airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock.
ls ‘Married to Medicine’ on Hulu?
Yes, but only on Hulu + Live TV.
Where is ‘Married to Medicine’ filmed?
All seasons of Married to Medicine have been filmed in Atlanta.
What countries is Hayu available in?
Hayu is currently only available in the following countries: the UK, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.
