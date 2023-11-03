Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Married to Medicine

Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 online in 2023

These women are doctors and the wives of doctors, and they’re completing their duties with drama, style, and flair.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ in another country?

While you can watch Married to Medicine by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ online in the U.S.

Watch Married to Medicine with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Peacock logo.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is the streaming service of choice to watch Married to Medicine. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service the day after they air, where they’ll be available on-demand. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None

Cord-cutter Fubo is a great way to watch episodes of Married to Medicine live as they air. Fubo also carries every season of Married to Medicine for on-demand streaming. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Stream Fubo with a VPN
Hulu logo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: From 77 USD/month
Free trial: None

Hulu’s cord-cutting arm, Hulu + Live TV, carries Bravo. It is one way to catch episodes of Married to Medicine live as they air. Note that regular Hulu does not carry the show, so you won’t be able to watch it on-demand on the service. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Enjoy Hulu with a VPN
DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream offers a few ways to watch Married to Medicine. Episodes from Season 10 stream on DirecTV Stream live while they air on Bravo and become available for on-demand streaming afterward, along with past seasons of the show. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ outside the U.S.

Hayu logo

Hayu

Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is your best bet for streaming Married to Medicine. Episodes should stream after they air in the U.S. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

How to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ for free

Unfortunately, Married to Medicine does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hayu, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan

What is ‘Married to Medicine’ about?

SNEAK PEEK: Is Dr. Jackie Keeping Tabs on Phaedra Parks? | Married to Medicine (S10 E1) | Bravo

Married to Medicine follows the lives of a group of women in the medical field, including doctors and doctors' wives, as they navigate their professional careers and personal lives. Head into ​the success, family, and friendship within the Atlantan medical community and all the challenges and drama that arise within this circle.

Married to Medicine release date

‘Married to Medicine’ release date

Season 10 of Married to Medicine premieres on November 5, 2023.

‘Married to Medicine’ cast

Phaedra Parks Talks Joining the Married to Medicine Cast & More | Married to Medicine | Bravo

The eight women in Married to Medicine Season 10 are:

  • Dr. Alicia Egolum

  • Dr. Heavenly

  • Dr. Jackie

  • Dr. Simone

  • Lateasha Lunceford

  • Miss Quad

  • Phaedra Parks

  • Lateasha Lunceford

  • Toya

Shows you might like

Where to watch Love and Hip Hop Atlanta online
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Real Housewives of Atlanta title card
Real Housewives of Atlanta

Where to watch The Kardashians
The Kardashians

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Married to Medicine’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Married to Medicine’ on?
ls ‘Married to Medicine’ on Hulu?
Where is ‘Married to Medicine’ filmed?
What countries is Hayu available in?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language