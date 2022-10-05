Love them or hate them, fans have been talking about the show’s signature golden metallic wine glasses. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen commented, “When you turn on the show, you know it's our show. It's a very authentic, really true following of these people's journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way.”

Besides aesthetics, the goblets are also opaque, making it much easier to maintain continuity in between takes while filming.