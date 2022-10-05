Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to watch Love Is Blind online

Where to watch Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is back for another romantic—and dramatic—season! Here are all the ways to stream every episode of Love Is Blind online.

What is Love Is Blind about?

Love Is Blind is a dating reality TV series where singletons interact and form romantic connections… without ever seeing each other in person. Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show follows 15 women and 15 men as they go on dates with members of the opposite sex, separated in soundproofed pods with no idea of what their companion looks like.

As contestants draw close over the course of the show, they can choose to propose to their favorite person. If the proposal is accepted and the couple gets engaged, they’ll be whisked off for a romantic honeymoon—the first time that they’ll actually get to see each other—to see if sparks fly for real!

Love Is Blind Season 3 release date

All episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 have been fully released and are now available for streaming. The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered on October 19, 2022 at 3 a.m. ET, with subsequent episodes released weekly. The season finale dropped on November 9th.

Where can I watch Love Is Blind online?

All 3 seasons of Love Is Blind are available exclusively on Netflix.

Who is in the Love Is Blind Season 3 cast?

Love Is Blind Season 3 | Cast Announcement | Netflix

Here is the full cast list for Love Is Blind Season 3:

Men

  • Andrew, director of operations

  • Anthony, attorney

  • Bartise, senior analyst

  • Brennan, water treatment engineer

  • Cole, realtor

  • Dakota, aerospace engineer

  • Dale, cybersecurity student

  • DaVonte, fitness development coach

  • Julian, managing director of operations

  • Matt, private charter sales executive

  • Nash, realtor

  • Sikiru, data engineer

  • Simmer, director of marketing technology

  • Tony, medical device sales rep

  • Zach, medical student/interior quality control manager

Women

  • Alexa, insurance agency owner

  • Amanda, stylist

  • Ashley, chiropractor

  • Brannigan, critical care nurse

  • Charita, makeup artist

  • Chelsey, customer success manager

  • Colleen, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist

  • Jess, senior event producer

  • Kalekia, ICU nurse practitioner

  • Kim, teacher and coach

  • Loren, medical device representative 

  • Nancy, real estate investor

  • Raven, pilates instructor

  • Valerie, dermatologist

  • Zanab, realtor

FAQs

