Where to watch Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind is back for another romantic—and dramatic—season! Here are all the ways to stream every episode of Love Is Blind online.
What is Love Is Blind about?
Love Is Blind is a dating reality TV series where singletons interact and form romantic connections… without ever seeing each other in person. Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show follows 15 women and 15 men as they go on dates with members of the opposite sex, separated in soundproofed pods with no idea of what their companion looks like.
As contestants draw close over the course of the show, they can choose to propose to their favorite person. If the proposal is accepted and the couple gets engaged, they’ll be whisked off for a romantic honeymoon—the first time that they’ll actually get to see each other—to see if sparks fly for real!
Love Is Blind Season 3 release date
All episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 have been fully released and are now available for streaming. The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered on October 19, 2022 at 3 a.m. ET, with subsequent episodes released weekly. The season finale dropped on November 9th.
Where can I watch Love Is Blind online?
All 3 seasons of Love Is Blind are available exclusively on Netflix.
Who is in the Love Is Blind Season 3 cast?
Here is the full cast list for Love Is Blind Season 3:
Men
Andrew, director of operations
Anthony, attorney
Bartise, senior analyst
Brennan, water treatment engineer
Cole, realtor
Dakota, aerospace engineer
Dale, cybersecurity student
DaVonte, fitness development coach
Julian, managing director of operations
Matt, private charter sales executive
Nash, realtor
Sikiru, data engineer
Simmer, director of marketing technology
Tony, medical device sales rep
Zach, medical student/interior quality control manager
Women
Alexa, insurance agency owner
Amanda, stylist
Ashley, chiropractor
Brannigan, critical care nurse
Charita, makeup artist
Chelsey, customer success manager
Colleen, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
Jess, senior event producer
Kalekia, ICU nurse practitioner
Kim, teacher and coach
Loren, medical device representative
Nancy, real estate investor
Raven, pilates instructor
Valerie, dermatologist
Zanab, realtor
FAQs
Is Love Is Blind staged?
According to the showrunners and contestants, Love Is Blind is not scripted. That said, the show’s producers can also steer the show in certain directions, just as contestants may ham it up for entertainment value (or camera time). In short, the show may not be totally real, so to speak—but the love between the couples very well could be!
Have any couples lasted from Love Is Blind?
Many of the on-screen pairings haven’t worked out, though there have been a few successful couples that came out of the show, such as Lauren and Cameron from the first season.
What’s with the gold glasses on Love Is Blind?
Love them or hate them, fans have been talking about the show’s signature golden metallic wine glasses. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen commented, “When you turn on the show, you know it's our show. It's a very authentic, really true following of these people's journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way.”
Besides aesthetics, the goblets are also opaque, making it much easier to maintain continuity in between takes while filming.
Does Netflix pay for Love Is Blind weddings?
According to the show’s creator Chris Coelen, Netflix does pay for the weddings on the show. To date, there have been a total of 6 weddings.
Are the marriages on Love Is Blind legal?
Short answer: Yes. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen confirmed that the marriages happen for real, and are legally binding.
Does Amazon Prime have Love Is Blind?
Amazon Prime has another Love Is Blind reality TV series that is unrelated to the Netflix show, where gay single men go on blind first dates. If you’re looking for more reality TV series on Amazon Prime, there’s also 90 Day Fiancé and America’s Next Top Model.
Does Hulu have Love Is Blind?
Hulu does not carry Love Is Blind, but it does feature other reality shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelor, and Survivor.
