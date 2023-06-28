Where to Watch Is It Cake?
Are you sure you can tell if something is cake? Put it to the test with this fairly amazing Mikey Day-hosted show. Here’s everything to know about the show.
What is ‘Is It Cake?’ about?
You’ll be left questioning reality at the end of this show! Is It Cake? blurs the line between confectionary and everyday objects. No dessert is safe, no object too obscure, and your trust in reality will crumble faster than a poorly baked muffin.
Nine skilled cake artists create perfect replicas of everyday objects in a bid to win the grand prize of 50,000 USD and the bragging rights to say they’ve fooled some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Is It Cake? will leave you in an existential crisis, and you might find yourself prodding everyday objects with a fork just to make sure they aren’t cake. Wait… this page isn’t a cake, right? Right?!
When does Season 2 of ‘Is It Cake?’ premiere?
Is It Cake? premieres June 30, 2023. All episodes will drop at the same time for your binging pleasure.
Watch ‘Is It Cake?’ on Netflix
Is It Cake? is available exclusively on Netflix. Season 1 is available on-demand, and the entirety of Season 2 will be added on June 30.
Who is in the ‘Is It Cake?’ cast?
Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day hosts this one-of-a-kind reality show alongside a revolving lineup of guest judges and contestants.
‘Is It Cake?’ FAQs
How many seasons of ‘Is It Cake?’ are on Netflix?
As of June 30, 2023, when Season 2 premieres, there will be two seasons of Is It Cake? on Netflix.
Who hosts Is It Cake?
Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day hosts Is It Cake?.
How many contestants are on Is It Cake?
There are nine contestants on Is It Cake? who compete for a chance to win 50,000 USD by creating hyper-realistic-looking cakes.
Is ‘Is It Cake?’ on Peacock?
No, Is It Cake? is not available on Peacock. The show streams exclusively on Netflix.
Is ‘Is It Cake?’ on Hulu?
