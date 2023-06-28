You’ll be left questioning reality at the end of this show! Is It Cake? blurs the line between confectionary and everyday objects. No dessert is safe, no object too obscure, and your trust in reality will crumble faster than a poorly baked muffin.

Nine skilled cake artists create perfect replicas of everyday objects in a bid to win the grand prize of 50,000 USD and the bragging rights to say they’ve fooled some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Is It Cake? will leave you in an existential crisis, and you might find yourself prodding everyday objects with a fork just to make sure they aren’t cake. Wait… this page isn’t a cake, right? Right?!