How to watch ‘God. Family. Football.’ online from anywhere in 2023
Following Evangel Christian Academy’s worst-ever football season, legendary high school coach Denny Duron is coming out of retirement to personally mentor the team to success. Here’s how to stream God. Family. Football. online wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘God. Family. Football.’ online for free
Amazon Freevee
Price: Free
Amazon Freevee (previously known as IMDb TV) is a free, ad-supported online streaming platform. On Freevee, you can stream popular movies and shows, including Freevee Originals such as God Family Football.
Freevee is available only in the U.S., the UK, and Germany. If you're watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you're located for the best streaming experience.
What is ‘God. Family. Football.’ about?
“God first, family second, and football third.” That’s the magic formula to success according to Pastor Denny Duron, former football player and ex-coach of Evangel Christian Academy’s football program. 30 years after his retirement, Pastor Duron is reprising his role as head coach to lead the team back to glory, as the school—once a national powerhouse with 14 state championships—now faces a slump.
The docuseries focuses on the experiences of the team and the impact it has on the wider Shreveport community under Pastor Duron’s tutelage, as he inspires his mentees to flourish both on and off the field.
‘God. Family. Football.’ release date
God. Family. Football. premieres on September 1, 2023. New episodes are expected to drop weekly, and the series consists of six episodes.
Who is in the ‘God. Family. Football.’ cast?
The series stars Pastor Denny Duron, who pursued his faith after retiring from coaching and playing football. The show also features the individual members of the team he’s leading—the 2022 high school footballers of Evangel Christian Academy.
‘God. Family. Football.’ FAQs
What channel is God. Family. Football on?
Where can I watch God. Family. Football in USA?
How can I watch God. Family. Football in Canada?
At the moment, there is no way to watch God. Family. Football. in Canada. The series airs exclusively on Amazon Freevee, available only in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.
How can I watch God. Family. Football in the UK?
How to watch God. Family. Football in Australia?
At the moment, there is no way to watch God. Family. Football. in Australia. The series airs exclusively on Amazon Freevee, available only in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.
Is God. Family. Football on Hulu?
Is God. Family. Football on Disney Plus?
Is God. Family. Football on Netflix?
Is God. Family. Football on Amazon Prime?
God. Family. Football. is available exclusively on Amazon Freevee. If you have a Prime Video account, you can easily access Freevee through Prime Video, or download it as a standalone app!
