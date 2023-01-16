Where to watch Winter Love Island 2023
It’s official—the winter edition of Love Island returns this January! Read on for all the juicy details, as well as how you can watch Winter Love Island 2023 online.
What is Winter Love Island about?
Just like its summertime counterpart, Winter Love Island is a British dating reality TV show where a group of “Islanders” are brought together in a romantic villa in their search for love. The series follows these singletons as they get to know each other and eventually “couple up,” with the winning pair taking home £50,000.
This marks the second season of Love Island Winter Edition, as the series debuted in 2020 but was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming season’s host will be TV presenter Maya Jama, replacing former host Laura Whitmore. The new season’s contestants will be revealed in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!
When will Winter Love Island air?
The upcoming season of Winter Love Island is set to release on January 16th 2023, coinciding with Blue Monday, which is said to be the “most depressing day of the year.” The Winter Love Island season finale will take place eight weeks later, on March 13th.
Winter Love Island will be available for streaming on ITV.
How to stream Winter Love Island for free on ITV
UK-based streaming service ITV is home to the original Love Island series and most of its spin-offs, including Love Island: Aftersun and Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island. You can stream every episode of Winter Love Island (including the past season!) on the ITV website or via the ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) app. The best part? It’s totally free, though you’ll need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up.
Where is Winter Love Island being filmed?
The new season of Winter Love Island will take place in another stunning beachfront villa, this time in South Africa.
Who were the past winners of Winter Love Island?
In 2020, Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned the winning couple of Winter Love Island. During their time on the show, the couple formed a lasting bond early on and committed to each other even before the series ended. Two years on, the pair is still together and plan to get married eventually!
