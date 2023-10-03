Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ 2023 online Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ 2023 online
The beloved long-running series continues its journey across the country, as specialists appraise vintage finds brought in by denizens. Here’s how to stream both the U.S. and UK versions of Antiques Roadshow online.
Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ UK
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Free trial: N/A
When it comes to watching the latest season of the original Antiques Roadshow series (the British one, natch), BBC iPlayer is your best bet. The streaming platform carries the 46th(!) season of Antiques Roadshow, though only its most recent episodes are available to stream. BBC iPlayer is free to watch; however, you’ll need to sign up with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and should have a valid TV license.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: N/A
Pluto TV is a fantastic free option for watching Antiques Roadshow UK. The U.S.-based platform carries seasons 28 and 30-38 of Antiques Roadshow on-demand, along with a dedicated live channel for the series. Best of all, no signup is required!
Freevee
Price: Free
Free trial: N/A
Amazon Freevee (previously known as IMDb TV) is a free, ad-supported online streaming platform. On Freevee, you can stream popular movies and shows, including select seasons of Antiques Roadshow UK.
Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ U.S.
YouTube
Price: Free (regular YouTube), or from 73 USD/month (YouTube TV)
Free trial: 21-day free trial (YouTube TV)
YouTube offers a couple of ways to stream the American version of Antiques Roadshow. The official PBS YouTube account carries several full-length episodes of the series, which are available for free. Meanwhile, YouTube TV has a few episodes from select seasons, and also airs the latest season’s episodes as they air. There’s a generous 21-day free trial to take advantage of.
Pluto TV
Price: Free
Free trial: N/A
Besides carrying the British Antiques Roadshow, Pluto TV also offers select seasons of the Antiques Roadshow US. There’s even a dedicated live channel for the U.S. series, and you can stream it all for free without having to sign up!
How to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ for free
Both the UK and U.S. versions of Antiques Roadshow air on multiple streaming platforms, such as Pluto TV and Freevee!
What is ‘Antiques Roadshow’ about?
If you’ve ever wondered how much your family heirloom is actually worth, you’re not alone. Antiques Roadshow features professional appraisers traveling across the country to help examine and evaluate locals’ collectibles.
Originally a British production, Antiques Roadshow has since spawned several spin-offs in other countries, with the next-most popular being the U.S. version of Antiques Roadshow.
When does ‘Antiques Roadshow’ premiere?
The 27th season of Antiques Roadshow U.S. is currently airing, while the UK version is on its 46th series.
Who is in the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cast?
Antiques Roadshow features a wide cast of hundreds of appraisers and specialists. The UK version features Fiona Bruce as presenter, while the U.S. spinoff has Coral Pena in the role of narrator.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ FAQs
What channel is Antiques Roadshow on?
How many seasons of Antiques Roadshow are there?
Antiques Roadshow UK is now on its 46th season, while its equivalent across the pond is airing its 27th.
Where can I stream Antiques Roadshow online in France?
At the moment, Antiques Roadshow isn’t streaming in France. You can stream both the UK and U.S. versions through Pluto TV.
Where can I stream Antiques Roadshow online in India?
At the moment, Antiques Roadshow isn’t streaming in India. You can stream both the UK and U.S. versions through Pluto TV.
Is Antiques Roadshow on Netflix?
Does YouTube TV have Antiques Roadshow?
Yes, YouTube TV does have select seasons of Antiques Roadshow U.S. The platform also offers live streams of the newest season.
