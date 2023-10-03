BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Free trial: N/A

When it comes to watching the latest season of the original Antiques Roadshow series (the British one, natch), BBC iPlayer is your best bet. The streaming platform carries the 46th(!) season of Antiques Roadshow, though only its most recent episodes are available to stream. BBC iPlayer is free to watch; however, you’ll need to sign up with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and should have a valid TV license.

