Where to watch Antiques Roadshow online

Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ 2023 online Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ 2023 online

The beloved long-running series continues its journey across the country, as specialists appraise vintage finds brought in by denizens. Here’s how to stream both the U.S. and UK versions of Antiques Roadshow online.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in another country?

While viewers outside the U.S. or the UK can watch Antiques Roadshow in another country by connecting to a U.S. or UK server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ UK

Watch Antiques Roadshow with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!

BBC iPlayer logo

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Free trial: N/A

When it comes to watching the latest season of the original Antiques Roadshow series (the British one, natch), BBC iPlayer is your best bet. The streaming platform carries the 46th(!) season of Antiques Roadshow, though only its most recent episodes are available to stream. BBC iPlayer is free to watch; however, you’ll need to sign up with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and should have a valid TV license.

Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Pluto TV logo

Pluto TV

Price: Free
Free trial: N/A

Pluto TV is a fantastic free option for watching Antiques Roadshow UK. The U.S.-based platform carries seasons 28 and 30-38 of Antiques Roadshow on-demand, along with a dedicated live channel for the series. Best of all, no signup is required!

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Freevee logo

Freevee

Price: Free
Free trial: N/A

Amazon Freevee (previously known as IMDb TV) is a free, ad-supported online streaming platform. On Freevee, you can stream popular movies and shows, including select seasons of Antiques Roadshow UK.

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ U.S.

YouTube logo

YouTube

Price: Free (regular YouTube), or from 73 USD/month (YouTube TV)
Free trial: 21-day free trial (YouTube TV)

YouTube offers a couple of ways to stream the American version of Antiques Roadshow. The official PBS YouTube account carries several full-length episodes of the series, which are available for free. Meanwhile, YouTube TV has a few episodes from select seasons, and also airs the latest season’s episodes as they air. There’s a generous 21-day free trial to take advantage of.

U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Pluto TV logo

Pluto TV

Price: Free
Free trial: N/A

Besides carrying the British Antiques Roadshow, Pluto TV also offers select seasons of the Antiques Roadshow US. There’s even a dedicated live channel for the U.S. series, and you can stream it all for free without having to sign up!

Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

How to watch ‘Antiques Roadshow’ for free

Both the UK and U.S. versions of Antiques Roadshow air on multiple streaming platforms, such as Pluto TV and Freevee!

What is ‘Antiques Roadshow’ about?

About Antiques Roadshow

If you’ve ever wondered how much your family heirloom is actually worth, you’re not alone. Antiques Roadshow features professional appraisers traveling across the country to help examine and evaluate locals’ collectibles. 

Originally a British production, Antiques Roadshow has since spawned several spin-offs in other countries, with the next-most popular being the U.S. version of Antiques Roadshow.

Antiques Roadshow premiere date

When does ‘Antiques Roadshow’ premiere?

The 27th season of Antiques Roadshow U.S. is currently airing, while the UK version is on its 46th series.

Who is in the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cast?

Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce

Antiques Roadshow features a wide cast of hundreds of appraisers and specialists. The UK version features Fiona Bruce as presenter, while the U.S. spinoff has Coral Pena in the role of narrator.

‘Antiques Roadshow’ FAQs

