Watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ online

Unravel the mysteries behind some of the abandoned places in the country. Here’s how you can watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America online, wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ in another country?

While you can watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ online in the U.S.

Watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus streams every season of Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America. New episodes become available for on-demand streaming as they air on TV, and you can catch up on past seasons, too!

If you're in the U.S.

Max logo

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Max streams every season of Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America on demand. Like on its sister streamer, Discovery Plus, new episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

If you're in the U.S.

Philo logo

Philo

Price: From 25 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Watch new episodes of Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America live as they air on Philo. Note that Philo doesn’t stream the show on-demand, so make sure you tune in on time to not miss a thing! You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

If you're in the U.S.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo is another great way to keep up with episodes of Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America Season 2 as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

If you're in the U.S.

Sling TV logo.

Sling TV

Price: From 40 USD/month
Free trial: None

Another cable TV alternative is Sling TV. The streamer doesn’t carry episodes on-demand but you can watch new episodes as they air live. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

If you're in the U.S.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content live as they air, including shows like Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.

If you're in the U.S.

Logo YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

Keep up with new episodes of Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America Season 2 on YouTube TV. Note that the cord cutter only streams episodes live and not on-demand. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.

If you're in the U.S.

Where to watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ online in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America in the UK. New episodes should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand.

If you're in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ online in Canada

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America in Canada New episodes should be added to the streamer’s Canadian library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand.

If you're in Canada.

How to watch ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ for free?

Unfortunately, Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Discovery Plus, to binge Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America for free during the trial period.

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

What is ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ about?

Watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America takes us into abandoned structures littered all over the United States. Each episode shines a light on its story and the communities around it. Uncover the secrets of a hidden America and marvel at the monuments of a bygone era.

Watch Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America online

‘Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America’ Season 2 release date

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America Season 2 premieres on August 29, 2023, on Discovery. The first season clocked in with eight episodes, so we expect around the same for the new season. Episodes air weekly.

Choose language