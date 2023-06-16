On Temptation Island, couples put their long-term relationships to the test by heading to a villa filled with sexy singles. These couples have hit turning points in their relationship, and by going on the show, they hope their issues will be solved. We might be bad at math, but that just doesn’t add up.

The couples live apart for the duration of the show and are allowed to date the singles, tempting them to cheat. At the end of each episode, they watch clips of what their partners have been up to, and by the end of the season, they decide if they want to stay together or break up. The new season sees the introduction of a new “Temptation Light” that bathes the villa in red when someone has given in to temptation.

Temptation Island previously aired on Fox for two seasons before being canceled. The show was picked up by USA Network, and the 2023 season is the seventh overall but fifth on USA Network.