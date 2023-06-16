Where to watch Temptation Island
Temptation Island is bringing on the heat this summer! New season, new couples, new drama, new affairs; the show has got it all. Here’s where to watch Temptation Island 2023.
What is Temptation Island about?
On Temptation Island, couples put their long-term relationships to the test by heading to a villa filled with sexy singles. These couples have hit turning points in their relationship, and by going on the show, they hope their issues will be solved. We might be bad at math, but that just doesn’t add up.
The couples live apart for the duration of the show and are allowed to date the singles, tempting them to cheat. At the end of each episode, they watch clips of what their partners have been up to, and by the end of the season, they decide if they want to stay together or break up. The new season sees the introduction of a new “Temptation Light” that bathes the villa in red when someone has given in to temptation.
Temptation Island previously aired on Fox for two seasons before being canceled. The show was picked up by USA Network, and the 2023 season is the seventh overall but fifth on USA Network.
When does Temptation Island Season 5 premiere?
Temptation Island 2023 premieres on USA Network on June 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The show is part of the network’s “Hump Day” lineup and airs before The Big D. It will also stream the next day on Peacock.
Where to watch Temptation Island online
Watch Temptation Island on USA Network
Watch Season 5 of Temptation Island on the cable channel USA Network. You can also stream episodes on its website and app, though you may need an account to access the show. To create an account, just provide a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Stream Temptation Island on Peacock
Let Peacock tempt you with every season of Temptation Island. Binge Seasons 1 to 4 on the service now, and keep up with Season 5 with next-day streaming. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial, and the service is also reasonably priced at 5 USD per month.
Watch Temptation Island for free on 7Plus
Australian viewers can watch Temptation Island for free on 7Plus. Seasons 1 to 4 of the show are streaming now on 7Plus, with Season 5 expected to be added after it premieres.
Watch Temptation Island on Fubo
Cut the cord? The streaming service Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as USA Network. It’s another way to catch up on Seasons 1 to 4 of Temptation Island. With Fubo, you can also catch Season 5 live as it airs. The streaming service currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Stream Temptation Island on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with Temptation Island 2023 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on USA Network. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV. If you’re new to the service, be sure to take advantage of the generous 14-day free trial.
Watch Temptation Island in the UK
British fans can keep up with Temptation Island on Discovery Plus. The streamer carries all seasons of the show from USA Network, with new episodes typically added the same day they air. Note that Temptation Island is only available in the UK library of Discovery Plus. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial of the service.
Who is in Temptation Island?
Temptation Island is hosted by Mark L. Walberg (no, not the movie star). The four couples headed to the villa this season are:
Kaitlin Tufts, 31, and Hall Toledano, 35: They’ve been together for eight years, but their relationship has hit an impasse. They’re hoping to find clarity on the island.
Leonila "Paris" Pedro, 23, and Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie, 25: She wants to settle down, and he wants to keep partying. Maybe they’ll find common ground on the island.
Marisela Figueroa, 24, and Christopher Wells, 30: He cheats, and she can’t trust him. It’s his chance to prove his loyalty to her by going to the island.
Vanessa Valente, 34, and Roberto Mal, 24: This one-night stand turned relationship can’t overcome their 10-year age gap. They’re trying to prove they’re looking for the same thing by going to the island.
Temptation Island FAQs
Is Temptation Island scripted?
No, Temptation Island is not scripted.
How can I watch Temptation Island without cable?
Watch Temptation Island on the streaming service Peacock or through cord-cutting services like Fubo. Alternatively, watch it for free on Australia’s 7Plus.
Is Temptation Island on Peacock?
Yes, all seasons of USA Network's Temptation Island are streaming on Peacock.
Has any couple survived Temptation Island?
Yes, six couples have survived Temptation Island. They are:
Shari Ligons and Javen Butler (Season 1)
Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur (Season 2)
Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson (Season 3)
Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk (Season 3)
Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen (Season 3)
Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger (Season 4)
How long do they stay on Temptation Island?
According to USA Network, couples stay on the island for about a month.
