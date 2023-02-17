Say Yes to the Dress (SYTTD) is a reality TV show that follows various brides on their dress shopping journey in the New York bridal boutique Kleinfeld. They’re helped by Kleinfeld’s own consultants and assistants, including Randy Fenoli, Dorothy Silver, and Nicole Sacco, who offer fashion advice and encouragement to help these brides find the perfect look for their big day. Along the way, there’s no shortage of doubts and drama from both fiances and bridal entourages. Will every bride be able to leave Kleinfeld with their dream dress?

The immensely popular Say Yes to the Dress franchise has spawned a number of local and international spin-offs such as SYTTD: Atlanta, SYTTD: Bridesmaids, SYTTD: Lancashire, and SYTTD: Ireland.