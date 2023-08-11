How to watch My Lottery Dream Home How to watch My Lottery Dream Home
Finding the perfect home is a little bit easier when you’ve come into a windfall. Here’s everything to know about the series, including where to watch My Lottery Dream Home online.
What is My Lottery Dream Home about?
Seems like buying a home these days requires a small fortune, or maybe just a winning lottery ticket. And the latter is what the lucky few on My Lottery Dream Home have got, bringing them one step closer to finding their dream home.
Home buyers go house-hunting with David Bromstad as they look for homes that fit their new budgets and tastes. They’ll view lavish properties, vintage homes, upscale apartments, and everything in-between. With their new-found fortune, most homes are finally within their reach!
My Lottery Dream Home Season 15 release date
The 15th season of My Lottery Dream Home premieres on August 11, 2023 on HGTV. Episodes air weekly.
Where to watch My Lottery Dream Home
My Lottery Dream Home airs on cable channel HGTV. Don’t have cable? Stream it on Max or Discovery Plus, or cut the cord with Fubo and more!
Watch The Love Experiment on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The Love Experiment is expected to be available for streaming at the same time it air on MTV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Watch The Love Experiment on Philo
Keep up with episodes of The Love Experiment on Philo. The cord-cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is MTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Watch Flip the Strip on Philo
Keep up with episodes of My Lottery Dream Home on Philo. The cord cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is HGTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Fubo
Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries HGTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to HGTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries HGTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream My Lottery Dream Home, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu + Live TV
Viewers can stream Season 15 of My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Hulu + Live TV is a cord-cutting service from the streaming service Hulu, which subscribers also get access to. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch My Lottery Dream Home on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
Who hosts My Lottery Dream Home
Every season of My Lottery Dream Home has been hosted by David Bromstad, HGTV’s original Design Star winner. Bromstad takes newly wealthy home buyers out each week in search of their dream homes.
My Lottery Dream Home FAQs
How many houses do they really look at on My Lottery Dream Home?
Home buyers get to view three homes on My Lottery Dream Home.
What channel is My Lottery Dream Home on?
My Lottery Dream Home airs on HGTV.
Where can I watch My Lottery Dream Home in USA?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in Canada?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in UK?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in Australia?
Australian viewers can watch the international version of My Lottery Dream Home on the streaming service Binge. The David Bromstad-hosted version doesn’t stream Down Under.
Is My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu?
No, My Lottery Dream Home isn’t streaming on regular Hulu. Viewers can watch it weekly on HGTV via Hulu + Live TV.
Is My Lottery Dream Home on Netflix?
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!