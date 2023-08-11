Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch My Lottery Dream Home online

How to watch My Lottery Dream Home How to watch My Lottery Dream Home

Finding the perfect home is a little bit easier when you’ve come into a windfall. Here’s everything to know about the series, including where to watch My Lottery Dream Home online.

What is My Lottery Dream Home about?

BEST Lottery Dream Homes | My Lottery Dream Home | HGTV

Seems like buying a home these days requires a small fortune, or maybe just a winning lottery ticket. And the latter is what the lucky few on My Lottery Dream Home have got, bringing them one step closer to finding their dream home.

Home buyers go house-hunting with David Bromstad as they look for homes that fit their new budgets and tastes. They’ll view lavish properties, vintage homes, upscale apartments, and everything in-between. With their new-found fortune, most homes are finally within their reach!

My Lottery Dream Home season 15 release date

My Lottery Dream Home Season 15 release date

The 15th season of My Lottery Dream Home premieres on August 11, 2023 on HGTV. Episodes air weekly.

Where to watch My Lottery Dream Home

My Lottery Dream Home airs on cable channel HGTV. Don’t have cable? Stream it on Max or Discovery Plus, or cut the cord with Fubo and more!

Paramount+ logo.

Watch The Love Experiment on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of MTV. The Love Experiment is expected to be available for streaming at the same time it air on MTV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!

Philo logo

Watch The Love Experiment on Philo

Keep up with episodes of The Love Experiment on Philo. The cord-cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is MTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!

Philo logo

Watch Flip the Strip on Philo

Keep up with episodes of My Lottery Dream Home on Philo. The cord cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is HGTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!

Fubo logo

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Fubo

Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries HGTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Sling TV logo.

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Sling TV

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to HGTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Logo YouTube TV

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries HGTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream My Lottery Dream Home, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Hulu logo.

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu + Live TV

Viewers can stream Season 15 of My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Hulu + Live TV is a cord-cutting service from the streaming service Hulu, which subscribers also get access to. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

DirecTV logo

Watch My Lottery Dream Home on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like HGTV. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.

Who hosts My Lottery Dream Home

My Lottery Dream Home host, David Bromstad

Every season of My Lottery Dream Home has been hosted by David Bromstad, HGTV’s original Design Star winner. Bromstad takes newly wealthy home buyers out each week in search of their dream homes.

My Lottery Dream Home FAQs

How many houses do they really look at on My Lottery Dream Home?
What channel is My Lottery Dream Home on?
Where can I watch My Lottery Dream Home in USA?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in Canada?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in UK?
How to watch My Lottery Dream Home in Australia?
Is My Lottery Dream Home on Hulu?
Is My Lottery Dream Home on Netflix?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language