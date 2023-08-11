Seems like buying a home these days requires a small fortune, or maybe just a winning lottery ticket. And the latter is what the lucky few on My Lottery Dream Home have got, bringing them one step closer to finding their dream home.

Home buyers go house-hunting with David Bromstad as they look for homes that fit their new budgets and tastes. They’ll view lavish properties, vintage homes, upscale apartments, and everything in-between. With their new-found fortune, most homes are finally within their reach!