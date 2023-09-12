Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 3 online from anywhere in 2023
Think you can tell who sings well without hearing them sing a note? Put it to the test on I Can See Your Voice. Here’s how to watch the show from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ in another country?
While you can watch I Can See Your Voice by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ online in the U.S.
Watch I Can See Your Voice with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Hulu
Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial (Regular Hulu only)
Hulu offers a couple of ways to watch I Can See Your Voice. Past seasons are available on demand on regular Hulu, and episodes from season 3 will stream on-demand the day after they air. Hulu + Live TV also carries Fox, so you can stream the new season as it airs—though there's no free trial for Hulu + Live TV at the moment.
When signing up, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ online in the UK
Sky Go
Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None
UK viewers can watch the British edition of the music game show on Sky Go. Currently, only one season of the show is streaming on-demand, and the U.S. and South Korean editions of the show do not stream on the service. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
How to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ for free
Unfortunately, I Can See Your Voice does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hulu, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ about?
I Can See Your Voice is a reality music game show that originated in South Korea. The show features contestants who must try to differentiate between good and bad singers without ever hearing them sing a note. With the help of a celebrity panel, the contestant will go through a series of rounds that include lip sync challenges, uncovering bits of evidence, and more in order to determine who the good singers are.
The twist is that the chosen singer, good or bad, will do a duet with a guest artist at the end. If the contestant picked a good singer, they win a cash prize. If they pick a bad singer, the bad singer wins the prize.
‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 3 release date
Season 3 of I Can See Your Voice premieres on September 19, 2023, on Fox. Episodes air weekly and stream the next day on Hulu on-demand.
‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 3 cast
Return to host I Can See Your Voice is Ken Jeong, and celebrity panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. The show will also feature guest celebrity panelists who will join the show each week.
‘I Can See Your Voice’ FAQ
How to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Korea?
Unfortunately, the original Korean version of I Can See Your Voice isn’t available to stream online.
What channel is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ on?
I Can See Your Voice airs on Fox and is available to stream on Hulu.
Where to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ online in Australia
Unfortunately, I Can See Your Voice isn’t available on streaming services in Australia.
Where to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ online in Canada
Unfortunately, I Can See Your Voice isn’t available on streaming services in Canada.
Where to watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ online in South Korea
Unfortunately, I Can See Your Voice isn’t available on streaming services in South Korea.
Is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ on Disney Plus?
No, I Can See Your Voice isn’t streaming on Disney Plus.
Is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ on Max?
No, I Can See Your Voice isn’t streaming on Max.
Is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ on Peacock?
No, I Can See Your Voice isn’t streaming on Peacock.
Is ‘I Can See Your Voice’ on Netflix?
No, I Can See Your Voice isn’t streaming on Netflix.
