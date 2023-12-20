Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ 2025 online Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ 2025 online
Is it possible to find love in paradise? Love Island Australia returns for its sixth season with a whole new set of islanders to answer that. Here’s how to stream all the romance and heartbreak online today!
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in Australia
Watch Love Island Australia with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an Australia server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
9Now
9Now is the home of Love Island Australia and the best place for Aussies to keep up with the show. All five seasons of Love Island Australia are available on-demand, and you can watch the latest Season 6 live as it airs, so you won’t have to miss a single juicy moment. To watch on 9Now, you’ll need to sign up for a free account using your email address and Australian postcode.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in New Zealand
Kiwis looking to keep up with all the island antics across the ditch have two great viewing options—including a free one. Ditch the throttling drama when you connect to ExpressVPN’s New Zealand server location to enjoy blazing-fast streams without the speed restrictions from your ISP.
TVNZ+
If you’re keen to catch Love Island Australia in New Zealand, TVNZ+ is a great option. The service is ad-supported and completely free for users—all you need to get started is an email address. Currently, two seasons of the show are available on-demand, but new episodes will drop on the platform an hour after they air live on TV. Going on a trip but want to stay up-to-date with all the bombshell reveals? Use ExpressVPN to stay connected to your TVNZ+ home library and continue to watch without issue.
NEON
NEON is another streaming service offering Kiwis the chance to watch Love Island Australia. Unlike TVNZ+, NEON does require a paid subscription plan to watch but offers seasons 4-5, which are not available through TNVZ+. Whether you’re tuning in for the first time or catching up with your favorite Islanders, use ExpressVPN to ensure your streaming is private and secure, no matter what network you’re connected to.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in the UK
Brits, are you looking for a way to keep up with all the Down Under drama?? Check out your streaming options below. If you’re looking for a smooth and reliable streaming experience, be sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server locations.
ITVX
Catch up with seasons 1-5 of Love Island Australia available on ITVX now when you sign up for a free account. The sixth season will likely be available shortly after it premieres in Australia. Want to watch ad-free or download episodes? Upgrade to the Premium plan for an enhanced user experience.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in the U.S.
Americans wanting to stream Love Island Australia online are in luck! Check out how to tune in from the States using Hulu below. Make sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s U.S. server location for an enhanced streaming experience, free from restrictions.
Hulu
Hulu offers seasons 1-5 of Love Island Australia for Americans wanting to keep up with the romance and heartbreak. There hasn’t been any word on when to expect the sixth season, but previous seasons were added to Hulu’s library after they finished airing in Australia. Note that there isn’t a free plan for Hulu, but you can take advantage of a seven-day free trial if you’re a new user.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in Canada
There are a few options for Canadians to stream Love Island Australia online, including a free option. Stream with one of ExpressVPN’s Canadian server locations for a viewing experience so smooth, you’ll feel like you're at the villa in person.
CTV
CTV is a great place to watch the first three seasons of Love Island Australia on-demand! CTV is a free, ad-supported streaming service available to all Canadians. To get started, you’ll need to set up an account with your email address, but no payment information is necessary. Trying to stream while at work or school? Use ExpressVPN to bypass any network restrictions and watch uninterrupted!
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in Ireland
If you’re wondering where to watch Love Island Australia in Ireland, we’ve got you covered with the best option available. Watching with ExpressVPN? Connect to an Ireland server location for a restriction-free streaming experience.
Hayu
Watch Love Island Australia seasons 4-5 on Hayu. To get started, you’ll need a subscription, but they offer a seven-day free trial if you want to try before committing. Hayu lets you stream episodes on-demand, so you can binge at your own pace. And pair your binge with ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast speeds for the ultimate winning couple.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online in Singapore
You can watch Love Island Australia in multiple ways in Singapore. Just be sure to connect to one of ExpressVPN’s Singapore server locations while streaming at school, work, or on public WiFi to bypass restrictions and keep your connection secure.
Netflix
Netflix is one fantastic option for those in Singapore looking to enjoy Love Island Australia! With Netflix, you can binge episodes from seasons 3-5 on-demand. Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial, but there are a few plans available in Singapore, suitable for different budgets. For Singaporeans traveling abroad, connect to ExpressVPN to access your Netflix home library so you can watch Love Island Australia no matter where you are.
Where to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ online for free
Want to know where to watch Love Island Australia for free? You’re in luck—there are several free streaming sites available to people in all corners of the world:
9Now: Aussies can keep up with all the bombshell twists and turns of seasons 1-5 on 9Now, with season six coming to the platform soon.
TVNZ+: Available only in New Zealand, TVNZ+ is a free, ad-supported streaming platform with seasons 1-2 available now and season six dropping the same day it airs in Australia.
ITVX: Brits can use ITVX to watch all past seasons of Love Island Australia for free; season six will likely drop soon after it wraps in Australia.
CTV: Canadian viewers also have the option to watch seasons 1-3 of the series for free on CTV, a free, ad-supported streaming platform.
Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Love Island Australia’ in another country?
While you can watch Love Island Australia by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Love Island Australia’ about?
Love Island Australia is a reality dating show where singles live together in a luxurious island villa, searching for love. Contestants—called “islanders”—couple up with one another to navigate challenges, eliminate rivals, and face unexpected twists as new people join the mix throughout the six weeks as others are voted off.
With a $50,000 cash prize on the line, the public gets to decide who stays and who goes as the islanders strive to find genuine connections amidst fierce competition and inevitable betrayals.
‘Love Island Australia’ Season 6 release date
Season six of Love Island Australia premieres on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. AEDT on 9Now. Episodes will air nightly, Monday to Thursday each week.
‘Love Island Australia’ cast
Sophia Monk returns to host the sixth season of Love Island Australia, featuring an all-new set of islanders. The new cohort of lovers includes:
Dylan (25): A construction worker from New South Wales
Eilisha (25): A support worker from Brisbane
Em (26): A model and content creator from Kempsey
Taylor (28): A stevedore living in Melbourne
Xanthe (21): A property stylist from Sydney
Mimi (25): A model originally from Wellington, New Zealand
Hannah (24): A nursing student living in Melbourne
Niko (28): A builder living in Sydney
Dylan (25): An Irish construction worker living in New South Wales
Zane (24): A construction worker living on the Gold Coast
Indigo (23): A sales manager from Queensland
Kane (23): A carpenter from South Australia
Sophie (22): A nurse living in Queensland
Sydney Paight (24)—the Love Island USA season four runner-up—and Steph Blackos (25)—from the French version of the show—will also join the islanders as the ‘Love Island Gods.’
‘Love Island Australia’ FAQ
Love Island Australia is on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.
Season six of Love Island Australia is being filmed in Mallorca, Spain. Seasons one, four, and five were also filmed in Mallorca, while season two was filmed in Fiji, and season three was filmed in Byron Bay.
Love Island Australia is six weeks long.
Love Island Australia is on Netflix in Singapore.
No, Love Island Australia isn’t available on Prime Video.
Yes, Love Island Australia is on Hayu in selected regions like Ireland, Canada, and Singapore.
You can watch all seasons of Love Island Australia on 9Now.
You can watch one season of Love Island Australia on JioCinema in India.
There is not one streaming platform that offers all versions of Love Island, however, Hayu offers several of the most popular versions, including Love Island UK and Love Island USA.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!