Love Island Australia is a reality dating show where singles live together in a luxurious island villa, searching for love. Contestants—called “islanders”—couple up with one another to navigate challenges, eliminate rivals, and face unexpected twists as new people join the mix throughout the six weeks as others are voted off.

With a $50,000 cash prize on the line, the public gets to decide who stays and who goes as the islanders strive to find genuine connections amidst fierce competition and inevitable betrayals.