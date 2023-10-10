Where to watch ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ Season 10 in 2023
It's time for another dazzling season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Here's how to watch every episode from wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ online in the U.S.
The CW
Price: Free
Free trial: None
The CW is the new home for Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand, including all past seasons. It is completely free to stream the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ outside the U.S.
Unfortunately, a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced. You may be able to find select seasons for rent on your local PVOD services like Apple TV and Google Play, though. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when the show streams outside the U.S.!
How to watch ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ for free
If you're based in the U.S., you can stream Penn & Teller: Fool Us totally free on The CW's website. All you need to do is create an account and put up with some ads.
What is ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ about?
Aspiring magicians perform their tricks in an attempt to hoodwink magicians Penn and Teller. The duo will try to decode the acts, and if they fail to, the contestant wins. Sounds easy? Not really; the duo seem to know everything about the magic industry. The lucky winners bring home the Fool Us trophy and get the opportunity to perform at one of Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas shows.
‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ Season 10 release date
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 airs from October 27, 2023, on The CW. Episodes air weekly and stream for free on The CW’s website.
Who has fooled Penn and Teller more than once?
Only a few magicians have fooled Penn and Teller more than once! They are:
Helen Coghlan: Fooled Penn and Teller five times
Jandro: Fooled Penn and Teller four times
Paul Gertner: Fooled Penn and Teller two times
Shin Lim: Fooled Penn and Teller two times
Vitaly Beckman: Fooled Penn and Teller two times
‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ FAQ
What channel is ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ on?
Penn & Teller: Fool Us airs and streams on The CW.
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’?
You can watch all seasons of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW.
Is ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ free on Amazon Prime?
No, Penn & Teller: Fool Us isn’t free on Prime Video. You can rent or purchase the show from the service, though.
Who has fooled Penn and Teller the most?
As of Season 9, Australian magician Helen Coghlan has fooled Penn and Teller the most for a total of five times.
