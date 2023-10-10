Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us online

Where to watch 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' Season 10 in 2023

It's time for another dazzling season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Here's how to watch every episode from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ in another country?

While you can watch Penn & Teller: Fool Us by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

The CW

Price: Free
Free trial: None

The CW is the new home for Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Episodes stream on The CW's website for free on-demand, including all past seasons. It is completely free to stream the site, though you may have to put up with some ads.

Where to watch 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' outside the U.S.

Unfortunately, a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced. You may be able to find select seasons for rent on your local PVOD services like Apple TV and Google Play, though. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when the show streams outside the U.S.!

How to watch 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' for free

If you're based in the U.S., you can stream Penn & Teller: Fool Us totally free on The CW's website. All you need to do is create an account and put up with some ads.

What is ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ about?

Penn and Teller Fool Us // Shin Lim

Aspiring magicians perform their tricks in an attempt to hoodwink magicians Penn and Teller. The duo will try to decode the acts, and if they fail to, the contestant wins. Sounds easy? Not really; the duo seem to know everything about the magic industry. The lucky winners bring home the Fool Us trophy and get the opportunity to perform at one of Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas shows.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 release date

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ Season 10 release date

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 airs from October 27, 2023, on The CW. Episodes air weekly and stream for free on The CW’s website.

Who has fooled Penn and Teller more than once?

Helen Coghlan becomes the first person to fool Penn & Teller 5 times. (Season 9, 2022.)

Only a few magicians have fooled Penn and Teller more than once! They are:

  • Helen Coghlan: Fooled Penn and Teller five times

  • Jandro: Fooled Penn and Teller four times

  • Paul Gertner: Fooled Penn and Teller two times

  • Shin Lim: Fooled Penn and Teller two times

  • Vitaly Beckman: Fooled Penn and Teller two times

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ FAQ

