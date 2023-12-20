Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in 2024Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in 2024

Ready for more Love Island? Your favorite Love Island stars are returning to the iconic villa for another shot at finding love in the brand-new Love Island All Stars!

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ online in the UK

Watch Love Island All Stars with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX

ITVX is the streaming home of the Love Island. Love Island All Stars streams daily at 9 p.m. GMT. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location for a secure and blazing-fast streaming experience.

Watch ITVX with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ for free in Australia

9Now

Aussie fans, 9Now is the streaming service to use if you want to stream Love Island All Stars. The best part? It’s totally free to use! All you need to do is create an account and put up with some ads. Episodes stream daily at 6 p.m. AEDT but with a two-day delay. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Watch 9Now with a VPN
Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in Canada

CTV

Canadians can stream Love Island All Stars for free on CTV. You may need to create an account to access the stream, which would require a Canadian phone number. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Canadian server location.

Watch CTV with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in the U.S.

Peacock

Episodes of Love Island All Stars stream on Peacock two weeks after they air in the UK. The show's first episode will stream on January 29 on Peacock, with an episode added every day after. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

How to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ for free

Hoping to catch Love Island All Stars for free? If you’re based in the UK, Canada or Australia, you’re in luck! Streaming services ITVX, CTV, and 9Now are streaming Love Island All Stars completely free. All you need to do is create an account to start watching.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN



Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in another country?

While you can watch Love Island All Stars by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Love Island All Stars’ about?

Love Island All Stars | Coming January 2024 | ITV

Your favorite Islanders are returning to recapture the magic and romance of Love Island! Iconic past contestants of the UK dating show will fall in love again in the infamous South African villa, and things are about to get juicy! Exes will see each other again, bygones won’t be bygones, and all sorts of feelings will be dredged up. Love Island is back; we’re all ready to soak up the drama.

‘Love Island All Stars’ release date

Love Island All Stars will stream from January 15, 2024, on ITVX. Love Island All Stars is replacing the classic Winter season of the dating show.

Who is in ‘Love Island All Stars’?

Meet The All Stars! | Love Island All Stars

With Maya Jama back to host, are you keen to find out which of your favorite Islanders are returning for the first-ever Love Island All Stars? Here is the full list of returning Islanders and the seasons they were from:

  • Anton Danyluk, Love Island Season 5
  • Chris Taylor, Love Island Season 5
  • Demi Jones, Love Island Season 6
  • Georgia Harrison, Love Island Season 3
  • Georgia Steel, Love Island Season 4
  • Hannah Elizabeth, Love Island Season 1
  • Jake Cornish, Love Island Season 7
  • Kaz Kamwi, Love Island Season 7
  • Liberty Poole, Love Island Season 7
  • Luis Morrison, Love Island Season 1
  • Mitchel Taylor, Love Island Season 10
  • Toby Aromolaran, Love Island Season 7

More shows like ‘Love Island All Stars’

‘Love Island All Stars’ FAQ

