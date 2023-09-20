Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch FBoy Island online

Watch ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 online from anywhere in 2023

Time for another sizzling hot season of FBoy Island! Here’s how to watch from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘FBoy Island’ in another country?

While you can watch FBoy Island by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in the U.S.

Watch FBoy Island with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

The CW logo

The CW

Price: Free
Free trial: None

The CW is the new home for FBoy Island. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand, including all past seasons. It is completely free to stream the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in Canada

Crave Canada logo

Crave

Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: None

Canadian streaming service Crave carries FBoy Island. The new season should stream on the service after it airs in the U.S. Canadians streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in the UK

BBC iPlayer logo

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Stream FBoy Island for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. All past seasons of the show are currently streaming on-demand and we expect the new season to eventually make it onto the service, too. British fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in Australia

Binge streaming service logo

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

Down under? BINGE is the best choice for streaming FBoy Island. Past seasons are available on-demand, while the new season’s episodes should be available on BINGE after their U.S. premiere. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘FBoy Island’ for free

What is ‘FBoy Island’ about?

FBoy Island's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments﻿ | FBOY Island | HBO Max

FBoy Island takes “FBoy” culture and puts it in a dating show. Three women go to a tropical island to date a group of 24 men. The twist? 12 of the men are self-proclaimed "FBoys" looking for a fling, while the other twelve are "Nice Guys" looking for a serious relationship. The women need to navigate these relationships and try to determine the true intentions of the men, all while the men compete for a cash prize. FBoy Island takes “FBoy” culture and puts it in a dating show.

FBoy Island Season 3 release date

‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 release date

FBoy Island Season 3 airs from October 12, 2023. Episodes air weekly on The CW and stream on their site after on-demand. This is the first season the show will air on The CW, following its cancellation on Max.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 cast

FBoy Island Season 3 cast

Meet the three women and 24 men participating in FBoy Island Season 3!

The three women:

  • Daniella Grace, 33, influencer and swimwear line-owner

  • Hali Okeowo, 28, model

  • Katie Thurston, 32, former The Bachelorette star

The 24 men:

  • Bryce G., 28, consulting firm owner

  • Christian L., 30, teacher/coach

  • Connor F., 26, DJ/healthcare consultant

  • Curtis “CJ” W., 24, basketball player

  • Deonte “Marquies” P., 25, fitness coach

  • Dio P., 30, Chippendales dancer

  • Elijah D., 25, trucking company co-owner

  • Elisha D., 25, trucking company co-owner

  • Evander C., 25, personal trainer

  • Ian M., 22, hospitality and branding agency

  • Jared A., 24, model/entrepreneur

  • Jonathan T., 31, fashion creative director

  • Keith M., 30, opera singer

  • Kris T., 25, sales

  • Marco D., 28, auditor/comedian

  • Nyk R., 32, singer/songwriter

  • Pierce W., 28, yoga teacher

  • Shaun P., 29, personal trainer

  • Steven C., 23, finance

  • Tanner G., 25, manual therapist/cyber security

  • Vince X., 31, lawyer

