Watch ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 online from anywhere in 2023
Time for another sizzling hot season of FBoy Island! Here’s how to watch from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘FBoy Island’ in another country?
While you can watch FBoy Island by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in the U.S.
Watch FBoy Island with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
The CW
Price: Free
Free trial: None
The CW is the new home for FBoy Island. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand, including all past seasons. It is completely free to stream the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in Canada
Crave
Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: None
Canadian streaming service Crave carries FBoy Island. The new season should stream on the service after it airs in the U.S. Canadians streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in the UK
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Stream FBoy Island for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. All past seasons of the show are currently streaming on-demand and we expect the new season to eventually make it onto the service, too. British fans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ online in Australia
BINGE
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
Down under? BINGE is the best choice for streaming FBoy Island. Past seasons are available on-demand, while the new season’s episodes should be available on BINGE after their U.S. premiere. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.
How to watch ‘FBoy Island’ for free
What is ‘FBoy Island’ about?
FBoy Island takes “FBoy” culture and puts it in a dating show. Three women go to a tropical island to date a group of 24 men. The twist? 12 of the men are self-proclaimed "FBoys" looking for a fling, while the other twelve are "Nice Guys" looking for a serious relationship. The women need to navigate these relationships and try to determine the true intentions of the men, all while the men compete for a cash prize. FBoy Island takes “FBoy” culture and puts it in a dating show.
‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 release date
FBoy Island Season 3 airs from October 12, 2023. Episodes air weekly on The CW and stream on their site after on-demand. This is the first season the show will air on The CW, following its cancellation on Max.
‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 cast
Meet the three women and 24 men participating in FBoy Island Season 3!
The three women:
Daniella Grace, 33, influencer and swimwear line-owner
Hali Okeowo, 28, model
Katie Thurston, 32, former The Bachelorette star
The 24 men:
Bryce G., 28, consulting firm owner
Christian L., 30, teacher/coach
Connor F., 26, DJ/healthcare consultant
Curtis “CJ” W., 24, basketball player
Deonte “Marquies” P., 25, fitness coach
Dio P., 30, Chippendales dancer
Elijah D., 25, trucking company co-owner
Elisha D., 25, trucking company co-owner
Evander C., 25, personal trainer
Ian M., 22, hospitality and branding agency
Jared A., 24, model/entrepreneur
Jonathan T., 31, fashion creative director
Keith M., 30, opera singer
Kris T., 25, sales
Marco D., 28, auditor/comedian
Nyk R., 32, singer/songwriter
Pierce W., 28, yoga teacher
Shaun P., 29, personal trainer
Steven C., 23, finance
Tanner G., 25, manual therapist/cyber security
Vince X., 31, lawyer
‘FBoy Island’ FAQ
What channel is ‘FBoy Island’ on?
FBoy Island airs on The CW.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ in Spain?
Unfortunately, FBoy Island isn’t available on streaming services in Spain.
Where to watch ‘FBoy Island’ in Denmark?
Unfortunately, FBoy Island isn’t available on streaming services in Denmark.
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘FBoy Island’?
You can watch all seasons of FBoy Island on The CW's website for free.
How many seasons of ‘FBoy Island’ are there?
As of 2023, there are 3 seasons of FBoy Island.
Is ‘FBoy Island’ free on Amazon Prime?
No, FBoy Island isn’t free on Prime Video. You can rent or purchase the show from the service, though.
